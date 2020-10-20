A senator trying to run away from Trump

Texas senator John Cornyn was President Donald Trump’s stalwart protector. He was always there from the President and has supported him like a wall.

There have been a lot of instances where Cornyn acted partially to support Trump. But now Cornyn is trying to avoid the President. He has created a void space and is not ready to face Trump. Though he said that he is not partial, the past records prove something else.

According to Cornyn, you can either love Trump, or you can hate him, but the truth is that you cannot avoid him. He is going to be a part of whatever you do. Cornyn said his relationship with Trump was “like a lot of people who get married who believe that they’re not going to change wives and that does not usually work very well” in an interview with Fort Worth Star Telegram’s editorial board on Friday.

He said that their relationship is like a marriage that was done with full pomp and show but did not last long. It is a relationship where one wants to leave, and the other one is stubborn to stay. Sen. John Cornyn preferred a woman who was powerless to adjust her spouse with his strained friendship with President Donald Trump.

In reality, only Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer voted in favor of Trump politics more frequently than not, according to 538 voting trackers, out of the current 53 Republicans in the Senate. This is why Cornyn, faced with a serious electoral exam on 3 November, tries to represent himself as something more but an enthusiastic supporter of the President’s policies. It is quite fussy – or, even more specifically, tragic –.

Texas’ 68-year-old Republican who clashes directly with Trump on topics such as the debt and US-Mexico border protection but has a history of voting in favor of the Congressional President, discusses his friendship with the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

“Maybe many women married and thought that their husband is shifting to other women and that typically doesn’t work very well,” said Cornyn. “I don’t think we can change President Trump, I found,” he said. “All I have managed to do is not enter public confrontations and wars with Him because, as I observed, those generally end not so well.” “But I (I) secretly do this, if I’ve had conflicts of opinion. I find that I was much more successful than pleased those who claim I should contact them or clash with them in public.”

In fact, considering the fact that 538 said it backed 95% of Trump politics, Cornyn wanted voters in Texas to think that he did not frequently align with the President but instead did so privately. What are the problems? Cornyn notes the deficits and trade. What has been the impact of Trump’s private opposition on these critical issues? The solution doesn’t seem to be at all.

Cornyn is seeking to make a remarkable effort. In the face of a stunning rivalry for re-election – not least because Trump was in Texas and dragged with him the rest of his party – Cornyn attempts to argue the electorate that he wasn’t even a Trump’s stamp. He also criticized Trump! Just at home! So Trump won’t be rude on Twitter for him! And whether he has never previously voiced a substantial opposition or not, it is difficult to prove!

It’s PUBLIC, the matter of working in public office. Like this, whether you argue or feel that the President of your own party does not serve the interest of your people, you are saying something. You say something Publicly available. So the people who voted for you realize that you stick up for them and do not just yield to the President.

Cornyn voted to decommission the Health Care Act and its provisions for those who have pre-existing conditions under the Trump administration. Cornyn voted TWICE to encourage Trump to squeeze funds away from Texas border-wall military families – financing that Texas may not have restored.

Cornyn was quiet after Trump called for “lose” and “suckers” representatives of the service, and soldiers, and the killed. Cornyn excused Trump for not having taken into account Russian bounties levied on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan by saying, “I do not believe that the President will recall anything …

Cornyn backed Trump’s plan to expel U.S. forces from Syria, which would pave the way for the Kurdish allies’ ethnic cleansing. Cornyn repeated the ethnic rhetoric of Trump, who called “China flu” COVID-19 and accused it of “China society where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and other things.”

Except Cornyn did not do this for the last four years. What is the reason? And he saw what Trump did to people like him and his actions, who spoke out against him. Former Arizona senator Jeff Flake became an enormous trump goal when he said that there was no identifiable version of conservatism by the billionaire businessman. After expressing approval for Trump’s impeachment, Rep. Justin Amash was pushed out of the GOP. Only over the break, Trump dubbed Ben Sasse a “prejudice” because Sasse had attacked him publically. Nebraska Sen.

Cornyn decided to keep out of the ill graces of Trump. He then – ahem – talked privately about his reservations about the agenda of the President. But for Texas, the President is badly involved, and Cornyn has to vote individually to win. The independents don’t want a senator who basically represented the President as a “True Man.”

So Cornyn makes sure people know that while he disagrees, he completely stands up to Trump. “John Cornyn was a political coward who supported and encouraged the Government to get rid of Texan health insurance amid a pandemic, strip the Texas military bases of funds to fund an unsustainable border wall and leave Texas with its attempts to counter COVID-19. Clearly, Cornyn sees his political career written on the wall and lies now about his past as he hides the President. John Cornyn is a timid D.C. politician’s epitome.