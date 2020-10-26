The Chief of Staff of the White House said on Sunday, there will be no control over the coronavirus pandemic. After the daily sum of U.S. cases for the second day in a row exceeded 83,000, there is a condition of panic in the country.

To ensure that we do not get people to die from it, we have to make sure that we have sufficient preventive factors, whether therapy, vaccination or treatment, said Staff Chief Mark Meadows in a “State of the Union” statement to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Coronavirus Updates From The U.S

The words of the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo have been insane, assailing the White House for what he referred to as a virus’ pre-emptive surrender.

Many helpers have infected vice-Chairman, Mike Pence. Pence Special Speaker Marc Short, Pence staff Chief, screened positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. CNN confirmed that at least two workers in recent days have tested positive, while the New York Times reported at least three more workers tested positive.

His office said Pence and his partner, Karen Pence, had screened negative Saturday and Pence kept his schedule unregulated.

The increase in new cases continues, with more than 900 more deaths confirmed by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID Monitoring Programme, almost 42,000 new hospitalizations have been registered on Saturday. In more than two months, that is the most in a day.

On Friday, 83,757 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States for regular infections. The number for Saturday was 83,700, 39 of which were smaller than Friday. The first peak was established in July when over 77,300 new cases were identified in the USA.

Saturday night in Pensacola, Florida, President Donald Trump’s Outdoor Campaign rally gathered thousands of participants, many without masks.

Navajo Country has a COVID-19 rate of death higher per capita than every other U.S. territory, 11,101, and 574 proof of death by Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University reports, the USA recorded over 8.6 million cases and over 225,200 deaths. Total: 42,8 million cases and 1,15 million deaths worldwide.

At least one COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the coming months from our team of experts. Then things could get messy.

The Chief of Staff of President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Trump administration would not “monitor” the spread of COVID-19 but concentrated instead on cures. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and others blamed Trump for not attempting to slow the spread of the virus’s outbreak. They cited behavior ranging from insulting the president, using his mask to insist on campaign rallies for the unmasked.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has met for the Trump administration in many ways, took a move closer to suggesting that the White House “capitulated” the virus.

“This was the great surrender of the United States,” said Cuomo. “Not even Americans give in, not even they put up a fight.

White House Staff Chief Mark Meadows spoke earlier in the day at CNN’s “State of the Nation” and said, “We won’t monitor the pandemic.” He said, “we’ll verify if we’re having vaccinations, medication, and other blends.”

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria has added an optimistic list of leaders of the country. Spain has placed a national curfew, and Russia’s reported death figure exceeded 1,5 million Sundais.

On Facebook, Sunday Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov said, ‘After two PCR tests I’m today in favor of COVID-19.’ He had unclear symptoms claiming he had a “common illness” and stayed at home to be checked.

The only European leader to get compromised was not Borissov. According to their spokespeople, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister AnzeLogar, and Istanbul’s mayor have tested coronavirus positively. And President of Algeria AbdelmadjidTebboune is under precautionary detention for five days.

The government of Spain proclaimed a nationwide state of emergency from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night and probably six months to be extended. In England, the police say they’re going to deter people from leaving Wales who began 17 days in jail to slow down a growing infection rate. In Slovakia, stringent travel controls are being enforced, Greece officials everywhere on Saturday instituted obligatory wear of masks, and Slovenia shuts down the non-essential stores, kindergartens, and hotels.

Last week more infections were registered in all but five countries than last week, and the test rate improved in 43 countries a week, according to the US TODAY study on Johns Hopkins results. Over the last two days alone, over 165,000 – about 2 percent – of the country’s 8.6 million infections have been registered.

The figures will improve as more students return to schools, and colder weather contributes to indoor social events. The next challenge is the flu season. Some clinics, emergency care centers, and healthcare workers could already swamp high caseloads.

