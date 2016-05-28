Speaker explores faith in filmmaking

CENTRAL – Nashville-based producer and director Dave DeBORDE spoke to media communication majors and other students at Southern Wesleyan University about filmmaking from a Christian perspective, shedding light on the role of Christians in both faith-based and secular productions.

DeBORDE’s advice to those pursuing careers in TV and movies is to be willing to work hard, accept menial tasks and pursue excellence, regardless of the job role. Movies DeBORDE has produced include “Old Fashioned” and “Roundhousen’s Roast.”

He also produced the film short “The Least of These” (associate producer). DeBORDE is also department chair and graduate studies professor for the Film School at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.

Also, Korey Pollard, who has spent three decades in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, also spoke to the students via phone about being a Christian in Hollywood. Pollard’s credits include being an assistant director for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI.”

Nashville-based producer and director Dave DeBORDE talks to Southern Wesleyan University media communication majors about filmmaking from a Christian perspective and about being a Christian in the entertainment industry. Courtesy photo

This story courtesy of Southern Wesleyan University.

