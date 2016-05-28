Nation receives Beyond Borders Award

CENTRAL – Dr. Rocky Nation, professor of biology and interim chair of the Science Division at Southern Wesleyan University, is among a group that was recognized with the 2015 Beyond Borders Award for their enthusiasm and dedication to improving waterways in Georgia and South Carolina.

The award is given to an Adopt-A-Stream group or volunteer outside Georgia for demonstrating drive and commitment to monitor and protect a watershed shared between Georgia and neighboring states. Also receiving the award were Carrie Koenigstein, professor and department chair of biology and chemistry at Anderson University; Erika Hollis, project manager for Upstate Forever’s Clean Air and Water Program; and Cathy Reas, natural resources agent for Pickens County, Clemson Extension Service.

The group is credited with establishing, coordinating and expanding the Georgia Adopt-A-Stream program into Upstate South Carolina. They have written grants to acquire funding for equipment and have worked to build and strengthen partnerships with local governments, universities and nonprofit conservation organizations to promote and support the volunteer monitoring effort in South Carolina.

They were honored at Confluence, Georgia’s Adopt-A-Stream’s annual volunteer water quality monitoring conference March 12.

Adopt-A-Stream encourages individuals and communities to monitor and improve sections of streams, wetlands, lakes or estuaries. To obtain more information or to participate in Adopt-A-Stream or Confluence, call (404) 463-1511 or visit www.GeorgiaAdoptAStream.org.

Georgia Adopt-A-Stream recognized Dr. Rocky Nation, professor of biology at Southern Wesleyan University, with the 2015 Beyond Borders Award. Pictured from left: Harold Harbert, Georgia Adopt-A-Stream; Nation; Cathy Reas, natural resources agent for Pickens County, Clemson Extension Service; Erika Hollis, project manager for Upstate Forever’s Clean Air and Water Program; Carrie Koenigstein, professor and department chair of biology and chemistry at Anderson University; and Siera Baker and Chelsea Hopkins with Georgia Adopt-A-Stream. http://powdersvillepost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/web1_swunationborders.jpg Georgia Adopt-A-Stream recognized Dr. Rocky Nation, professor of biology at Southern Wesleyan University, with the 2015 Beyond Borders Award. Pictured from left: Harold Harbert, Georgia Adopt-A-Stream; Nation; Cathy Reas, natural resources agent for Pickens County, Clemson Extension Service; Erika Hollis, project manager for Upstate Forever’s Clean Air and Water Program; Carrie Koenigstein, professor and department chair of biology and chemistry at Anderson University; and Siera Baker and Chelsea Hopkins with Georgia Adopt-A-Stream. Courtesy photo

This story courtesy of Southern Wesleyan University.

