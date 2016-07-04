Anderson D1 retirees honored

Anderson School District One’s 37th annual retirement luncheon was held May 6 in the George Seaborn Boardroom at the District Office and 24 retirees were honored for their almost 500 years total service to the students of Anderson School District One. Superintendent David Havird presented each person a plaque listing their total number of years. Front row are, from the left, Judith Driver, Spearman Elementary, 28 years; Dr. Kathleen Nugent, Wren High, 14 years, eight in Anderson One; Mary Such, Wren Middle, 22 years in Anderson One; Sandra Burgess, Palmetto Elementary, two years in Anderson One; and Debra Perry, Palmetto Elementary, 33 years in Anderson One. Second row are Mary Mattison, Palmetto Elementary, eight years in Anderson One; Linda M. Dean, Palmetto Elementary, 24 years in Anderson One; Jennifer Lawing, West Pelzer Elementary, 32 years, 26 years in Anderson One; Linda S. Sargent, Palmetto Middle, 15 years in Anderson One; Lynda Rigsby, Powdersville Middle, 35 years, 25 in Anderson One; and David Bryant, Powdersville High, 21 years, 13 in Anderson One. Third row are Jane Mann, Spearman Elementary, 33 years, one in Anderson One; Del Smith, District Office, 26.5 years, 25.5 in Anderson One; Kimberly Bolding, Spearman Elementary, 17 years in Anderson One; Claire Hawthorne Mundy, Wren Elementary, 29 years, 19 in Anderson One; Beth Heyward, Wren Elementary, 28 years, 24 in Anderson One; Ron Moede, Wren High, 32 years, 25 in Anderson One; Maureen Kelly, Powdersville High, 30 years, 28 in Anderson One; and Ann Bishop, Wren High, 36 years, 35 in Anderson One. Not present were Jan Candler, Cedar Grove Elementary, 28 years, 15 in Anderson One; Rhetta Evatt Dalton, Wren High, 40 years, 30 in Anderson One; Tammy Darity, Concrete Primary, 35 years in Anderson One; Allen Dirton, Concrete Primary, 21 years, 10 in Anderson One; and Deborah T. Walker, Concrete Primary, 28 years in Anderson One.

