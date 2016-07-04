Man charged in brother’s death

ANDERSON – A 36-year-old Anderson man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his brother last week.

Jean Francois Mareus, of 150 Continental St., B-12, was taken into custody July 1 after the body of his brother, Anel Mareus, was found in a wooded area near his home.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Jean Mareus’ home in reference to an assault. Mareus told officers he had injured his brother, Anel Mareus, following a family dispute on June 30. Mareus told deputies his brother could be found in a nearby wooded area.

An autopsy performed Friday indicated that Anel Mareus died from blunt force trauma to the head. The incident occurred at 513 Pearman Dairy Road.

According to the warrant, Jean Mareus gave a video confession. He is currently incarcerated at the Anderson County Detention Center. A bond hearing has not yet been set.

