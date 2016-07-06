Learn to play Appalachian music

PICKENS COUNTY — Learning to play an instrument is something many aspire to but find a difficult challenge without a proper introduction. The Appalachian Evening Music Program will not only provide the introduction but is easy on the schedule as well.

Enrollment is now under way if you have ever had the desire to learn to play guitar, banjo, fiddle, or mandolin for students in third grade through adults of any age in the program’s summer session. The program is designed to teach students Appalachian music and is available in multiple locations making the process more convenient.

The following locations are available:

Easley: Tuesday nights at First Baptist Church. Contact Susan Ware-Snow at 864-979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com.

Greenville: Thursday nights at Trinity UMC, 2703 Augusta St. Contact Susan Ware-Snow at 864-979-9188 or susu9196@gmail.com.

Pickens: Monday and Thursday nights at the Pickens Community Center. Contact Steve McGaha t 864-283-4871 or blindpunkin54@yahoo.com.

Salem: Monday nights at the Blue Ridge Mountain Cloggers Studio. Contact Sharon Payne at 864-888-7916 or kendallsharon@bellsouth.net.

Six Mile: Monday nights. Contact Sunshine Dennis at 864-630-4039 or waandcs@gmail.com.

Walhalla: Various nights at the Oconee Heritage Center. Contact Jennifer Moss at 864-638-2224 or moss@oconee@heritagecenter.org.

The cost of the program is $60. Instrument rental is available for $25 removing one more excuse from delaying developing hidden talent.

The Evening Music Program is sponsored by Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM), a charitable non-profit organization. Visit www.YAMupstate.com, Facebook: “YAM (Young Appalachian Musicians),” or contact Betty McDaniel (director) at 864-878-4257 or email her at mcdanibw1@gmail.com for more information.

By D. C. Moody dmoody@civitasmedia.com

Reach D. C. Moody at 864-855-0355.

