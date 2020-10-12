With 35% of the American population suffering from obesity, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that obesity has become a nationwide epidemic. In fact, this sentiment has been shared by the CDC and other health departments over all of the states of America.

There’s a good few “cures” in the market, and far too many gimmicks that deceive the overweight and obese into believing that weight can be lost quickly and easily.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a supplement that goes against the grain. Standing apart as a supplement that doesn’t sell itself on lofty promises, it is a formulation that requires your patience and in turn, provides a way of combating obesity at its root cause.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Supplement – It seems Different!

Off the cuff, when it comes to health supplements in general, they all seem rather gimmicky – at least most of them.

These marketers present exaggerated effects of their supplements and set unreasonably high expectations that set them up for failure in the eyes of desperate customers looking to fix their weight issues. Does the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic work, and if so how?

The first red flag to look for when marketers present a supplement is to look at how fast acting they are. Ever stay up past your bedtime, watching those midnight commercials?

Almost each one of them mentions how you can get abs in 2 weeks, or lose 50 pounds in 7 days. When products are sold with being so effective in such a short duration, 9 times out of 10, they’re scamming you, acting on your desperation to lose weight, or to get in shape.

Thankfully, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is not making any of these false promises and the video on the main website emphasizes that there are no shortcuts to losing weight. Results take time.

Other synthetic supplements when sold, severely downplay side-effects and their research selectively disregards tests that do not conform with the gimmicky pitch that is sold to – and unfortunately bought by the American population.

It isn’t the fault of the people, but they – you – should know that supplements that make their ingredients clear and are naturally sourced are the only truly safe products to go for.

Are you aware of the difference between saturated and unsaturated fat? If you are unaware, then knowing the difference is important albeit. Let me tell you what they are. To be precise, Unsaturated fat is really important for the body functions to go on whilst the saturated fat can be a culprit to cause harmful side effects like uncontrolled weight gain, with more fat depositing around the belly region. So, zoom we go further with the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review discussion to change the accustomed unhealthy eating habits that keep you fat.

A little back story about the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

This supplement was made by Mike Banner and his team. Mike’s sister was severely obese. After a near-death experience and the doctor’s ultimatum that she would very easily due to a sudden heart attack (again) if she didn’t massively lose weight, Susan’s brother decided to consider their options.

Mike did extensive research but to no avail until he met Dr. Tamaki, a Japanese cardiologist who told him that it was the presence of certain substances within the body that prevented the body from losing weight.

Mike decided to combine his learnings with this new revelation and made the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Supplement. Okinawa is a Japanese island to acknowledge the source of this successful supplement.

How does the Okinawa Flat Belly Supplement work?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is in fact a naturally sourced formula that blends berries and healthy foods to lose weight. Unlike risky treatments that involve synthesizing artificial compounds, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a relatively safe substitute that works long term.

To understand how the Okinawa Flat Belly works, you need to know what the role of C-reactive protein is in the body and how it affects the body.

Just as the consumption of food can lead to plaque formation on the teeth, there is C-Reactive Protein – CRP for the shot – that damages the arterial walls.

CRP is inflammatory, it can increase the risk of cardiovascular issues and is also known to affect executive thinking skills.

The reason this plays a role in obesity is that it is that both C-reactive protein and obesity are closely related to the metabolic syndrome.

If you don’t know what metabolic syndrome is, it is a set of risk factors towards cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

We shall evaluate the efficacy of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic on the basis of this, so even if this gets a little complicated, hang in there. Medical professionals look for three out of the five following symptoms :

Abdominal obesity

100 mg/dL blood sugar levels whilst fasting

A blood pressure of 130/85 or more

Triglyceride levels of 150mg/dL or more in the blood.

HDL cholesterol (High-density lipo-protein) levels of 40mg/dL or less

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement’s function is to shut down CRP.

Long story short, obesity, and the related cardiovascular and insulin resistance are characterized by high CRP levels which bottleneck your basic metabolism.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic combats obesity by tackling the root cause by removing the barrier that prevents your body from metabolizing faster.

A look at the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Ingredients

It is important to not just buy a supplement on the basis of the claims made. If a supplement provides no clear indication of what’s inside it, you’re best served by avoiding the supplement.

But Mike, the creator of the Okinawa Flat Belly is pretty transparent of the ingredients he uses for his formula for losing weight healthily. But let’s take a look at them ourselves.

ECGC (Epigallocatechin gallate)

Sourced from Green Tea and other sources of catechin. ECGC is a highly effective antioxidant that is cytoprotective. It helps combat the inflammatory damage dealt on the cells and tissues of the body because of high CRP. Additionally, as per this study, ECGC helps reduce Fat Mass and increase Fat Oxidation, increasing Insulin sensitivity. This is part of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s formula because it acts on various symptoms of obesity. Piperine Sourced from Black Pepper has been used for gastrointestinal disorders for ages. It was later discovered that piperine plays a significant role in changing metabolisms. Like ECGC, piperine lowers the level of fat and lipids without affecting appetite. But the most groundbreaking advantage that the piperine extract provides in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is its power to mitigate both diabetes and obesity because of its power to stimulate and boost metabolism. Hibiscus Sabdariffa

Also known as Sour tea, is a herb that reduces appetite, causes weight loss, lowers the blood pressure, and has possible anti-diabetic Additionally, it also reduces triglycerides levels as effectively as pravastatin, the pharmaceutical solution. This is a good inclusion in the formula. Mulberry, Aronia berry, and Acai berry extracts The formula also has a combination of extracts of mulberry, Aronia berry, and acai berry which are all antioxidant in nature, have anti-carcinogenic effects and help revitalize the immune system. Additionally, the mulberry extract is known to act as a cognitive enhancer. This can help with the brain fog that is often associated with a sluggish metabolism – a complaint that is very frequent amongst those suffering from obesity. Inulin The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic formula has a surprisingly uncommon ingredient: Inulin. Inulin is a fructan (a fructose i.e fruit sugar polymer) that helps keep diabetes in check and also safeguards you from getting it. Momordica Charantia More commonly known as bittermelon has credible research backing it up as a supplement that can combat and resist obesity. bittermelon or bitter gourd. This again is not an ingredient that is used in many supplements. However, It does find extensive use in South East Asian culinary and it is an interesting inclusion in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement.

Benefits of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Taking into consideration what consistent users of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic report, will give you a good idea of how effective the formula is and if the ingredients actually provide the benefits in line with research. Here are the effects reported

Weight Loss: A complete transformation of the physique with the restoration of a healthy BMI.

A complete transformation of the physique with the restoration of a healthy BMI. Increased Vitality: Weight gains happen because glycogen is stored more (as lipid) and not converted into energy as much. This imbalance between storing as a reserve, and converting into energy is a major cause for weight gain. With the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Supplement, this imbalance is corrected, a side-effect of which is the restoration of healthy energy levels in the body.

Weight gains happen because glycogen is stored more (as lipid) and not converted into energy as much. This imbalance between storing as a reserve, and converting into energy is a major cause for weight gain. With the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Supplement, this imbalance is corrected, a side-effect of which is the restoration of healthy energy levels in the body. Cognitive Clarity: The energy gained is not just physical. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic also improves your overall alertness and helps you be your productive best.

The energy gained is not just physical. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic also improves your overall alertness and helps you be your productive best. Healthier Baselines: From blood pressure to sugar to cholesterol levels, the supplement has a positive effect on the body by bringing back the levels within the healthy ranges.

Side Effects & Dosage for the Tonic

As per the track record of the responses received, the best time to have the tonic is to have it at 10 am in the morning. This is the ideal time to trigger the metabolism to burn fat. Ensuring that the tonic is had at this time every day will yield consistent results.

Do note, the feeling elevated levels of energy may make you feel restless and hyperattentive, but it should normalize.

How long can it be before results are seen?

No legitimate supplement claims fast results. If they do, do not believe a word of what is told, don’t buy it – literally.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic for weight loss is a treatment that is best defined as “slow and steady”. Although, given how consistent the results are, the timelines are not anymore a question mark. The majority of respondents found worthwhile results in a range of 2 to 3 months.

Okay, but will the results stay?

It took years of incorrect lifestyle and diet to get to where you are today, and it will take a while of better living styles if you wish to sustain your weight. While the supplement does clearly boost your metabolism, don’t take your body for granted.

If you’re buying this supplement, consider investing in a balanced diet and some physical activity daily for sustained weight loss, and allowing your body to function at a higher metabolism by default.

Where to get Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

The internet has seen a surge of counterfeit websites, a portion of which is dedicated to selling fakes of trending supplements.

The right place to go to for buying the Okinawa tonic is this page and no other.

There are three price points that the tonics are sold. Depending on how serious you are about weight loss, and if you want to sustain the effects for longer, you can go either for the 90-day supply at $59 each or for 180 days worth of supply at $49 per bottle.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Review Conclusion

The choice of ingredients in this formula are unique, and deal with obesity by addressing the root cause – the metabolism syndrome – and combating it at its core.

Safe to try with minimal side-effects if any, this naturally sourced supplement also comes with a 60 days money-back guarantee should you want to return the product because the supplement does not work for you, although as the evidence suggests, it would be highly unlikely.