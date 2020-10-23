I first heard about Synapse XT from one of my patients. She asked my opinion about using it to cure the Tinnitus issue she has been facing for more than a year.

But I could not give an answer at that time as I did not know much about the product and I had not tried it yet.

After a few days, I came to read an article about Synapse XT and its effectiveness, I decided to dig deep to find out the reality behind this supplement.

It took more than two weeks to gather all information including;

Feedback from users.

Feedback from medical experts.

Details about the manufacturer.

Safety and effectiveness of its Ingredients.

About Synapse XT Supplement

The Synapse XT supplement aims to help people who face auditory complications such as hearing loss or tinnitus. The tiny little pill provides consumers with a bunch of vital nutrients that are essential for brain and ear health.

This formula is quite different from the generic wellness supplements on the market. Now, the founders of Synapse believe that tinnitus is a result of neurodegenerative deterioration as you get older.

Hence, the logic behind creating Synapse XT capsules is that once the brain ailment is taken care of, the tinnitus will resolve itself.

In the Synapse XT review, you will get to know more about its benefits, ingredients, pros, and cons, etc.

Protecting your brain and hearing health at the same time, Synapse XT dietary supplement lets you experience many benefits. Let us discuss more in this Synapse XT review.

Product Name Synapse XT Category Dietary Supplement Main benefits It helps to maintain a healthy brain and hearing. Ingredients Hawthorn Berry, Garlic, Specific Vitamin B, Green Tea, Juniper Berry, Vitamin C, and Hibiscus Administration Route Oral Quantity 60 Capsules per bottle Alcohol Warning No Restriction Side Effects No Major Side Effects Price $69.00 ( Check here for the Discount Price Specification Capsules Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

Ingredients of Synapse XT capsules

Synapse XT uses a mix of natural ingredients to target tinnitus. The formula is created in an FDA-approved facility, strictly adhering to safety protocol. The capsules are 100% natural, non-GMO, and vegan.

Hawthorn berry

Rich with antioxidants, this ingredient can help combat inflammation that causes physical discomfort. Hawthorn berry is also good for the immune system and improves connective tissues in the body.

Vitamin B

These vitamins help with the neurotransmitters in the body and are indispensable for brain and health functions.

Vitamin C

Known to be an immune-system booster, Vitamin C helps the body heal and also helps with memory as it nourishes the brain through antioxidants.

Green Tea

Green tea has always been used for weight loss and metabolism support. In Synapse XT, the presence of green tea aids in boosting brain function and hearing.

Garlic

Known for its multiple health benefits, garlic is most famous for reducing the harmful effects of free radicals. It also helps with brain functions, keeping cognitive decline at bay, as the body ages.

Hibiscus

This ingredient, known for lowering blood pressure, can also help you control your weight. It also fights bacteria and other toxins and helps the brain heal.

Juniper Berry.

Over time, the human body is exposed to a lot of cellular damage. Consuming juniper berry boosts brain health and helps keep hearing issues at bay.

Riboflavin

This vitamin is good for growth and helps the body break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, to produce energy which we need to perform effectively.

Folate

Folate is a B-vitamin, naturally present in many common foods. Our body needs folate to construct DNA and other genetic material.

Folate is also responsible for cell division. Folic acid, derived from folate, is used in fortified foods, and other dietary supplements.

Magnesium

Famously involved in several biochemical reactions in our body, magnesium helps boost physical performance, helps us fight depression, can benefit lower blood pressure, and prevent migraines.

It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce insulin resistance. Magnesium is also helpful against diabetes.

Potassium

One of the essential minerals in the human body, potassium helps us regulate our fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve signals.

A diet rich in potassium may help reduce blood pressure and bring down water retention, as well as fight strokes, osteoporosis, and kidney stones.

So, Synapse XT has a list of natural ingredients that claim to fight tinnitus and restore brain health,

What are the benefits that you could expect from Synapse XT?

This supplement boosts your hearing ability

Provides more oxygen to the brain

Go a long way in building the body’s immunity

Keep degenerative diseases away

Provides users with the chance to combine their vitamin intake and reduce the overall number of pills that they consume.

Helps to flush out toxins and keeping our system clean.

Improve GABA, dopamine, and serotonin levels in the brain

Determine the mental well-being and mood of a person

It might help lower blood pressure

Decrease the fat content in the blood

Act as a digestive aid

Reduce anxiety and heart failure.

Promote healthy hair growth

Synapse XT Dosage & Side Effects

Synapse XT works for consumers of all ages. It’s gentle, and since it is made of entirely natural ingredients, the tablets have no known side effects.

Synapse XT contains ingredients that boost the functioning of your brain, which are considered natural and safe enough to include this supplement in your daily diet without any worries.

When it comes to dose, users may take a dose a day, with a full glass of water, or as directed by their physician.

How long does Synapse XT take to work?

Now, it is entirely natural for people to expect immediate results, especially if they pop a pill. Still, one must remember that Synapse XT, being a supplement made from 100% natural ingredients, need some time to show good results.

It is recommended that a person use Synapse XT for at least 2-3 months before expecting any tangible results. Even if you have been using the supplement for 30 days, and are yet to see results, don’t worry.

Your body needs to get used to processing the supplement’s ingredients and extracting its benefits.

The Pros And Cons Of Synapse XT Capsules

Just like any other product, Synapse XT has both pros and cons. Here are a few of them listed as per my research and experience.

Pros

Made with natural ingredients: Synapse XT is made with natural ingredients. This ensures the safety and lesser side-effects of consuming the supplement.

Synapse XT is made with natural ingredients. This ensures the safety and lesser side-effects of consuming the supplement. Relief from tinnitus: If you have been suffering from tinnitus for long enough, the Synapse XT supplement can reverse the damages and improve your hearing in no time.

If you have been suffering from tinnitus for long enough, the Synapse XT supplement can reverse the damages and improve your hearing in no time. Scientific Research: The formula behind Synapse XT is derived from scientific research because of which the product can deliver the best results.

The formula behind Synapse XT is derived from scientific research because of which the product can deliver the best results. Easy to consume: Besides being safe, the pill is extremely easy to consume.

Besides being safe, the pill is extremely easy to consume. 60-day money-back guarantee: Synapse XT comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee as well. This means that you are not at risk of losing your money.

Cons

Available online only: As you must have read in Synapse XT reviews, the supplement is available only online. You won’t be able to find it at other online stores or retail shops. You have to visit the official website to buy Synapse XT.

Where can you get Synapse XT Pills?

To buy Synapse XT, you can visit the official Synapse XT website.

You can choose between a 6 pack for around $294, a 3 pack for $177, or a single bottle for $69.

It is recommended to buy the 6 pack because you’ll get it at a reasonable price, and you need to stick to the supplement schedule for a couple of months at least for it to show some results.

Buying the supplement from the official website also ensures that you get the genuine product. What’s more.

There’s a 60-day money-back guarantee, in case you aren’t happy with the results.

Conclusion

Synapse XT is a supplement that is developed under strict guidelines of a team of medical experts and in an FDA-approved laboratory.

All the feedback that I got from 27 users are positive about the supplement and no one reported any side effects. It might be because of the nature of the ingredients it uses.

As I said, the ingredients in Synapse XT are organic. Some of the ingredients are difficult to find and aren’t included in our everyday diet, even though they should be, which is why the supplement could be a good source of specific vitamins.

Synapse XT could be a helpful solution for aural and brain health. Claiming to target the heart of the issue, it requires consistent use (at least 60-70 days) so you can notice a decline in the shrill, ringing sound of tinnitus that plays in the ear.

Therefore, if you are regular with your dosage, Synapse XT might be able to help you fight aural issues as you get older. Let me know if you have any queries regarding the supplement by filling the comment form below.

Thank You!