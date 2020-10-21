When it comes to flavored herbal supplements, they almost always have great formulas with a wide variety of well-dosed ingredients. In our experience, however, it is the taste of these types of products that sets them apart. To date, we have not tried a herbal formula that we drink on purpose.

The supplement that has changed its mind about plant-based products is Vitality Burn supplement, which launched earlier this year and claims to be Australia’s tastiest veg. It contains a solid blend of completely clear ingredients separated into five blends including super greens, detox and immune support, gut health, digestive enzymes, and medicinal mushrooms.

Vitality Burn review



There are three flavors available for Vitality Burn in Lemon Ginger, Chocolate, and Matcha Mint. All of these options are not only bearable, but they taste surprisingly good. We’re not sure how Switch Nutrition did it, but each flavor lives up to the flavor of the title, although some of it is a little less obvious.



While Matcha Mint isn’t a flavor we think we like, it’s the nicest option on the Vitality Burn menu. It has a very noticeable sweet mint flavor which is a bit stronger than the others. The chocolate and lemon ginger have a slightly lighter flavor than the title and lack that sweetness that makes the taste of Matcha mint so convincing.

Another thing to mention is that it is best not to smell Vitality Burn. The smell of the powder alone or mixed with water can be quite unpleasant; in fact, initially, we didn’t think the supplement was that good based on this. A quick fix is ​​to breathe out before drinking, but at the same time, it’s easy to forget about the smell when you know how good it tastes.

abstract

Switch Nutrition lives up to their claim that Vitality Burn is Australia’s tastiest vegetable. We’re happy to say these are the tastiest veg we’ve ever eaten, and a few have fallen on our desk. If you want to try it, we suggest going with Matcha Mint, although the brand now has a strain pack for those who want to try all three.