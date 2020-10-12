What will happen if would-be successors of Trump get COVID19?

The administration wanted to ensure that the Americans were still able to do their functions as President Donald Trump was hospitalised last week with COVID-19.

Although he seems to be on his way to healing, the result that has swallowed the White House and contaminated more than a dozen workers has given rise to concerns as to whether those in the chain of succession are safe or not. Many that are in line to take over the duties of President if Trump is seriously ill, don’t take off their roles as seriously as possible,” said political scientist Norman Ornstein and the American Enterprise Institute, think tank.

He has been travelling with his team without any concern of the virus. He had his officials along all the time, and still, the tracking was done so late, Why? Is it the government who is lazy and not serious or the officials are following the track of the President? Trump and other Republicans fired at failing to comply with the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases Guidelines to slow coronaviral propagation, including social distancing and mask use.

The White House and the Trump campaign hosted events that attracted thousands of people, including a “Superpacker” event in Rose Garden. And the campaign did not end in-person activities after Trump’s positive test and quarantine. And Republican politicians have largely retained their regular routines and procedures following the succession. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left for Asia on Oct. 4, while Trump was already hospitalised for COVID-19.

Pompéo said that he had “long meetings” with Trump to keep him up to date on world affairs. Trump rallied on the South Lawn on Saturday and told his doctor that he would be cleared to re-open public events. However, the question lies in it: who would take over if he had a recurrence in symptoms and became critically ill? “In a government that is accountable, you at least will have a letter signed in reserve by the president that temporarily hands the power over to the vice president, ensuring that there is a well-defined chain of control in the event of an injury before that is possible,” said Ornstein.

In compliance with the twenty-fifth amendment, the President will inform the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi of D-California, and the senior GOP Senate member, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, that they are unable to work. But now the question arises that what will happen even if the successors fall ill and are tested as COVID positive. The amendment defined the President’s mechanism of willingly giving up his duties and defined a procedure, which was never enforced, for taking away powers. In contrast, others felt that the president “is not in a condition to discharge his office’s powers.

Trump will also do the job, but Pence and the rest of the Cabinet oppose. There are still a lot of loopholes that have to be filled. You just cannot take such a big decision easily. On Friday Pelosi and Jamie Raskin, D-Md. Proposed legislation that would build a committee on presidential authority to exercise its powers and assert a role for Congress to ensure “strong and unbroken leadership”. Pelosi said that the move was not for Trump, but simply practise, and Raskin noted that there were several officials in the COVID-19 administration. Several White House councillors and Republican senators have contracted the infection in addition to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

However, there is no method to create a procedure that can prohibit Trump and Pence from working. It is not very likely that this will happen, but the pandemic has increased alarm about the continuing downfall in the health situation in the US Government. Pence, 61, claims he screened COVID-19 negatively. After Trump tested positive, he continued to fly and attend political appearances and said that he was not found at risk of publicity in direct contact with the chair. On Wednesday in Salt Lake City, he engaged in the vice-presidential debate with Senator Kamala Harris, DC. Pelosi, 80, said she was trustful of the House protocols. She also maintained that, when she’s with people, she is wearing face masks and checks the virus harshly after the diagnosis of Trump.

Grassley, 87, “was repeatedly checked and his doctors recommended the situation,” said Michael Zona, its Speaker. Grassley was blamed for saying that he did not pursue a test following a meeting with R-Utah Senator Mike Lee, who eventually tested the virus positively. “Sen. Grassley is also taking steps to protect itself against the virus,” Zona said. If Trump may not be allowed to fulfil his presidential tasks, Pompeo, 56 is fourth in succession. He cut off his travel to Asia but did not postpone other activities. If Pompeo has cancelled further meetings or taken further steps to maintain himself extra healthy, following his diagnosis, has not been addressed by the State Press Office.

According to its spokeswoman Monica Crowley, Mnuchin, 57, fifth in succession after Pompeo, checked on COVID-19 every day for months. “Her negative test for COVID-19 has continuously been completed and will be continued regularly,” she added. Esper 56, sixth in line, has provided no data from COVID research. With a visit to West Point on Friday, he starts to make public appearances. Barr, 70, is seventh, and attended a weekend before Trump’s positive test, and was unmasked at the Rose Garden ceremony to honour the Supreme Court of Trump. The spokesman said that, after getting multiple negative samples, AP announced that for several days he would quarantine as a precaution. Kerri Kupec, the spokesman for DOJ, said he tested negative again on Tuesday.

His voice-person Conner Swanson said that Bernhardt, 51, eighth in line “meet the CDC guidelines and has not tested positive for COVID-19 on several occasions.” It is a difficult situation, and we all have to see how Trump is going to make his officials believe in the best. It now depends on the President to make a wise move and save the pandemic from getting into the core of the nation.