21 Entertaining Things To Do With Friends Online

The period we live in is as unpredictable as it gets, and being calm has become more difficult, especially when we are constantly bombarded with social media postings, news, and messages about a very catastrophic situations.

Many businesses and individuals have implemented their own quarantines since the coronavirus arrived in the United States. Furthermore, social separation and avoiding crowded areas have become the new normal, and there is no way to escape it in the foreseeable future. While this is beneficial to our physical well-being, it may be detrimental to individuals who want social connection or who feel alone during the quarantine.

The importance of the Internet

While we all realized the importance of high-speed internet in such trying times, we can’t even imagine a minute without the connectivity in today’s world. Businesses like Spectrum, Xfinity, and AT&T have come forward to help us by all possible means by providing discounts and even free internet to students. The Internet has helped us stay connected to our loved ones and made it possible for us to work from home while staying safe.

We need to get creative to feel alive now, as dire circumstances call for desperate methods. The only way to save our sanity is to stay connected to the outside world; but, we can’t just call people by their first names; we need to spice things up today. Having said that, we’ve put up an ultra-chic list of activities you can do with your pals to avoid loneliness and boredom during this gloomy period.

One thing to remember is that in order to protect oneself and others from this cursed virus, all social connections must be virtual. Zoom, FaceTime, Slack, Google Meet, WhatsApp, Hangouts, Skype, Snapchat, or Facebook Messenger are all good options for video conferencing so make sure to have a solid internet connection.

Entertaining Things to do Online

Create a virtual cookbook in which you and your friends add recipes that they think would benefit others. You can also start a cooking club where everyone makes something out of the same primary ingredient and then shares pictures of their creations. You all can eat together as well. Have a virtual lunch date with your partner. Set up a hangout lunch with your work colleagues and chat about things as you did in the office. Invite your friends to a remote dinner party in which everyone makes a fancy meal, pours a glass of wine, light up candles, dress up, and talk as if everyone is together at the same table. Host a drink and learn party in which every participant presents a random topic and everyone learns something new. If you all are into books, start a classic book club. Read the same books and cross-examine your perceptions and findings. Start a podcast with your friends. You can talk about things close to you or discuss social topics. Take a virtual tour of a museum like Tate Britain, Musee d’Orsay, MoMa with your like-minded friends. Start an Instagram page with your friends in which you each post photos of daily life in quarantine. If done right, it can be a hit too. And even if it does not get traction, you will have fun and that is the whole point. Video chat with your friends during morning workout or meditation session. If any of your friends know about yoga, you can ask them to teach the rest of the group too. Plan a hangout activity inspired by a common favorite reality show like Project Runway or Bake-Off. Share grooming tips with each other. If you all are into fashion designing and/or makeup, you can recreate iconic looks like that of Marilyn Monroe, etc. Attend virtual events like stand-up comedy sessions with your friends. Invite your close friends to do virtual self-care Sundays in which you lie down in a hot tub, put on a mask, and discuss deep thoughts. Get a pen pal. Start sending physical letters to your friends instead of texting. Play video games with your friends while talking to them on conference calls. It would make the experience even more fun. Play the 36 questions game with your friends to know each other deeply. Take some online courses with your friends and share notes with each other to help improve. Take 20 minutes out each day for a coffee break with a close friend. You can also have different friends for coffee every day; this way you can catch up with all your friends.

Conclusion

Well, there you have it! We have compiled a list of fun things to do online to entertain yourself. Now that you have plenty of options to spend your day in and out, we hope you can spend your time wisely on the internet and never let your learning stop!