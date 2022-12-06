5 Signs It’s Time to See an ENT Specialist This Cold and Flu Season 

The cold and flu season is in full swing, and chances are you or someone you know has been hit with a nasty bug. If your symptoms persist for more than a week or so, it might be time to see an ENT specialist. Many minor ear, nose, and throat (ENT) issues can be resolved with home remedies or over-the-counter medications. However, there are some cases where it’s important to see an ENT specialist.

1. Your Symptoms Are Getting Worse

Whether you are dealing with a chronic sinus infection, an ear infection, vocal cord discomfort, sleep apnea, or allergies that won’t go away, a specialist can help. By conducting thorough examinations and diagnostic tests and developing customized treatment plans tailored to your specific needs and symptoms, specialists can give you the relief and peace of mind that you deserve. If your ENT problems are starting to become unmanageable or getting worse over time, don’t wait any longer; see an ENT specialist right away.

If your sore throat turns into severe pain that makes it difficult to swallow, you need to see a doctor. The same goes for if your stuffy nose turns into severe sinus pain or if you develop a fever along with your other symptoms.

2. You’re Having Trouble Breathing or Speaking

If you’re having trouble catching your breath or if your voice sounds muffled, it’s time to see an ENT specialist. These could be signs of something more serious, such as laryngitis or vocal cord dysfunction.

3. You’re in Pain

If over-the-counter medication isn’t helping and you’re in a lot of pain, it’s time to seek professional help. This is especially true if the pain is keeping you from sleeping or if it’s accompanied by other symptoms like fever or vomiting.

4. Can’t Hear

A skilled audiologist will be able to evaluate your hearing and recommend the most appropriate hearing aid for your specific needs. With regular check-ins, they can continue to monitor and adjust your hearing aid as necessary. Depending on the severity of your hearing loss, this might involve getting fitted with a hearing aid like those from HearCanada or pursuing other forms of intervention. Whatever path you choose, it is crucial that you work with an ENT specialist who has the expertise and experience to properly diagnose and treat your hearing condition.

5. Symptoms Last More Than a Week

If you have been experiencing symptoms like dizziness, ear pain, or congestion for more than a week, it is important to see an ENT specialist right away. These symptoms are all associated with conditions that can affect your hearing and balance, such as infections, allergies, or blockages in the ear. While these problems might not seem like a big deal at first, they can quickly become worse if left untreated. An ENT specialist will be able to thoroughly assess your symptoms and recommend the appropriate treatment plan to address the underlying cause of your condition.

While many ear, nose, and throat problems can be resolved at home with home remedies or over-the-counter medications, there are some cases where it’s important to see an ENT specialist. If you’ve been dealing with your symptoms for more than a week without any improvement, if they’re actually getting worse instead of better, if you’re having trouble breathing or speaking normally, or if you’re in a lot of pain, it’s time to seek professional help from an ENT specialist.