5 Things Companies Need to Invest In to Survive In Today’s World of Work

Recent years have seen the closure of many businesses across the world, including store closures for iconic companies like Apple and Barnes & Noble. This rate of store closures stabilized in 2022, but analysts at UBS warn that closures could accelerate again in 2023. UBS’s report notes that this is due to retailers facing challenges in traffic, sales, and margins going into 2023 that will require many to downsize their store fleets.



Thankfully, there are several investments that companies can make to stay relevant in the market and weather these challenges. We discuss five of these below

Virtual reality (VR)

VR offers companies the opportunity to rethink how they engage with customers and employees. VR’s multitude of applications in business range from the try-before-you-buy concept in marketing and sales to the expansion of education and training programs in human resources.



Big companies such as Facebook invested early in VR and are already implementing the technology in projects like Horizon Workrooms. As VR tech becomes mainstream and accessible, more companies will begin to use it in their sales process and customer service programs.

Metaverse

Metaverse takes virtual worlds to another level by allowing users to create and modify their virtual environments. When coupled with technology like AR and VR, this provides customers with a more immersive brand storytelling experience. For example, clothing retailer H&M allowed movie-goers in Japan to transform black t-shirts into customized apparel during the release of the Star Wars movie. Using Magic Leap augmented reality glasses the customers could select the exact design they wanted. Consumers aren’t limited by 2D advertisements, and thus have access to so much more information about a brand and product.



From the company’s perspective, the metaverse promises to blur the lines of workplace realities. The metaverse offers several advantages for businesses from the ability to visualize and solve problems in 3D to the creation of new jobs. Companies in healthcare, architecture, and construction can benefit from the more precise assessment and design with 3D models — with fewer time and space constraints — as working in the metaverse only requires digital workstations.

Automation

2022 research by SnapLogic and Cebr found that U.S. businesses turned to automation to boost their company’s speed and agility (52%) as well as improve employee productivity (47%). This tells us that automation can help a company keep up with the increasing demand of the marketplace while simultaneously minimizing expenses.



Additionally, researchers emphasize the connection between automation and an aging workforce. The rate of adoption of robots and other automated technologies is increasing in countries like South Korea and Germany, both of which have rapidly aging populations and are thus dealing with more severe labor shortages. The aging workforce is a growing global phenomenon, and companies must prepare proactively by investing in automation.

Upskilling and training opportunities

Upskilling your employees ensures that they are ready to succeed in the adoption of new technologies like VR, the metaverse, or automation. In 2022, companies like Nationwide, Amazon, PwC, and IBM have pledged millions of dollars in their upskilling programs and this has already reflected in higher levels of productivity. With new tech, workers become more efficient in their operations, as well as more motivated to accomplish their work.

Good UX design for online platforms

Company websites, apps, or social media pages should be a standard for all businesses in the digital age. However, only a few invest in a quality platform that actually holds visual weight to increase profits.



2022 research by Sweor tells us that 38% of people will stop engaging with a website if the content or layout is unattractive. This tells us that companies need to secure a good user experience design with interactive elements that are easy to identify. Good UX and UI guide customers through an intuitive roadmap that ends in a strong call to action (CTA) — to purchase your product or service. 70% of small business websites lack this CTA, so investing in an efficient UX design ensures that your company stands out in a crowded digital sphere.



Make sure to do your own research on what investment will seamlessly integrate within your current operations in order to produce returns at a faster rate. Investing in any of the five options above will ensure that your company is ready to excel in today’s market as we rapidly progress toward the next world of work.