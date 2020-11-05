90 Thousand COVID Cases In a Day In The USA

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been able to affect the world to the worst possible extent. Therefore, there have been so many piling up cases across the length and breadth of the world. There has hardly been any country that has not been infected by the deadly virus.

Therefore, every possible attempt has been made so far in order to develop a vaccine for this disease. This is solely because of the reason that the strain of the virus is so new to medical science that the medical fraternity has not been in the position so far to decipher it in any manner.

Therefore, in addition to already, that was aforesaid, it is equally important to mention the fact that although a year been passed since this virus first started killing people, the country of United States of America has obtained a top-notch position in reporting the maximum number of cases and deaths so far. Therefore, there have been many losses that have been reported by the United States of America so far.

In such a situation, the anxiety level of the country is likely to increase. However, it was after a continuous spread of 6-7 months that the coronavirus infection was able to limit itself in the best possible manner. The Trump administration was somehow responsible for curing the patients in the best possible way, and hence, it was able to provide for the fact that the people started feeling that either the strain of the virus has weakened or maybe the people have developed a strong immunity after following the health-related guidelines issued by the department of health in the country of the United States of America.

However, this happiness was extremely short-lived. Until recently, the country of the United States of America has been hit hard by the pandemic once again. People are addressing it as the second way of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, there have been many signs that have been suggesting so far that, the country of the United States of America is reporting technically a number of 90,000 cases per day. This number is as high as it was during the time of onset of the virus.

There have been 21 states so far that have been able to set new records for reporting the highest cases in a week. The CNN exit polls are in the position to suggest that the COVID-19 isn’t the top issue for the Americans right now. This shows that despite the country being caught in the grips of the novel coronavirus infection yet again for the second time, the Trump administration has become a mute spectator by simply turning a blind eye to the events that have been happening around the world.

Therefore, this shows that the entire focus of the United States of America’s government has been on the conduction of elections right now. They have stopped thinking about the factor that the winning of the elections is not as important and precious as the lives of the people so far. This shows that the research organizations have been able to resort to the road, and hence, they have questioned many citizens across the country.

Hence, it was very surprising to find that nearly one-third of the voters named the economy as their most critical issue and one-fifth of the countries were in the position to provide for racial equality. However, above all nearly 50 per cent of the people considered that the spread of the novel coronavirus yet again for the second time was able to prove the fact that the situation was worsening and it was high time for the government of the United States of America to buck up itself and value the health of the people more.

The latest updates have been summarized to include that across the Atlantic, there have been new restrictions that have been imposed on the people due to the pressure that was exerted on the administration by the people. These restrictions have been imposed in the states of Austria, Greece, Sweden, and Germany. They include the imposition of a partial shutdown on the first day of the week. In addition, there have been many countries like Italy and France, which are imposing a much stringent and tighter measure.

There have also been statements made by the Republican candidates that for the state legislature in North Dakota, who died on the date of October 5, after he has been sick by the novel coronavirus, he was known to have won a seat in the state representative capacity. The group also says that the cruise lines with at least 95 per cent of the global ocean-going capacity said that the members have also agreed to extend the suspension of the activities of the administration beyond 2020 in the light of the sad state of affairs owing to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

With respect to the present day, the United States of America has been continuously reporting 90,000 and above cases with every passing day, and it has been observed that the continuing public gathering owing to the elections has become one of the reasons to infect the other people in the best possible manner.

Therefore, an attempt must be made to provide for the care and support to the people of the United States of America so that these people are also taken care of in the minimum possible time. In addition, an attempt must be made to provide for the fact that the government of the United States of America is in the position to provide for all the different types of safety measures that the spread of the novel coronavirus can be controlled. In addition, an attempt must also be made by them so far that, the distance among the population is maintained and hence, at the same time, they provide for the efforts to control the virus.