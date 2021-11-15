On Wednesday, the White House announced that up to 900000 children got their first dose of COVID 19 vaccination this week. It is the first week after they became eligible for the shots.

900000 Kids Got COVID Vaccine In The First Week, White House Claims!

Federal regulators cleared Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine doses for use in the country on November 2nd. From November 3rd, certain locations began to administer the shots into little arms.

The present momentum in the campaign for vaccination for children coincides with the same for adolescents. A large group of kids 12-15 got inoculated in the first week of the clearance of shots for them.

At present, more than 25000 clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices are offering vaccines for children aged 5-11. And the White House expects that by Wednesday, more than 900000 children would have received their first shot. Over 700000 appointments are booked for the days ahead.

Almost 28000000 children aged 5-11 are now eligible to get inoculated against the virus. And those who received the first dose this week will be fully inoculated by December 25th.

The Biden administration is urging schools to open vaccine clinics. This will make it easier for children to receive their shots. It is also requesting reliable sources of information like physicians to fight off the spread of rumors in the field.

The initial high demand for vaccination is something experts anticipated. There were thousands of parents eagerly waiting to protect their children, particularly before the holiday season. But they still remain a minority. And the pace of vaccination will slow down in a few weeks.

As per their study, only a small percentage of parents want their children to get vaccinated. And it will happen in the same way when children aged 12-15 became eligible for the vaccine.

The FDA cleared COVID 19 vaccine for those aged 12-15 in May. In the first week, almost 900000 children got inoculated. The next week saw a surprising jump in the numbers; 1.6 million. This, according to them, was the initial excitement.

From the following week, the numbers began to decline. The downward trend remained steady for a few months. It gained momentum only when the Delta variant began taking over the country. It started slowing down yet again. It came to a point when only 32000 children received vaccination in one week.

The rate of vaccination among children aged 12-17 is 50%. The same among adults is 75%.

In the absence of vaccine mandates in schools, the rate for the same is going to be low among kids. It will be lower than both the adults and adolescents, experts warn.

There may be several reasons for this concerning downward trend among this age group. The most prominent among them is the notion that COVID 19 infects most adults. And only the elderly get severely ill from an infection. The virus generally spares children.

Parents may live under the impression that the virus may not affect children. But statistics state the contrary.

The virus has infected over 2000000 children aged 5-11 in the country since the onset of the pandemic. 66 among them died.

Health professionals believe that there is much work to do. They have to convince parents of the importance of vaccinating their children against COVID 19.

Remember, until now, scientists have not discovered a more powerful tool than vaccination to stay safe during this pandemic. Pills are there only for the initial phase of infection.