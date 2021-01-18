According to the latest forecast given by the CDC, 92000 Americans are projected to die from covid-19 in the next three weeks.

Health experts have warned that the country faces challenging times ahead as the number of hospitalizations has not reduced since more than a month.

92000 Americans Could Die Of Covid 19 In Next Three Weeks

In the first 2 weeks of 2021, more than 38000 Americans have died of covid-19. Researchers said that the pandemic is going to reduce US life expectancy by more than a year.

As of now, more than 130,000 people are hospitalized across the country due to covid-19. More than 3 million new coronavirus infections have been reported since the beginning of this month. The situation is so bad in some states that the hospitals are running short of ICU beds.

In Los Angeles county, about one in three residents have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Los Angeles officials have said that they are yet to see the complete effect of transmission during the Christmas holidays. Given this situation, the officials expect that the number of cases will increase further in the next few weeks.

As the inauguration day is fast approaching, health experts have focused on Washington DC. The region has reported more than 32000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As of now, the daily average number of new cases reported in this area is more than 320.

The CDC had given strict warnings before the Christmas season and asked people to stay at home. However, millions of people traveled across the country ignoring the warnings of the health authorities.

Public Health officials were expecting to see a huge increase in the number of new infections after the holiday season.

December was the deadliest month so far and more than 77000 deaths were reported due to covid-19 across the country.

The CDC has warned that January is likely to be deadlier than December given the increase in number of hospitalizations and new cases in different states.

The vaccination program is running at a steady pace and more than 30 million doses of covid-19 vaccines have been distributed across the country. According to the latest data available from the CDC, more than 11 million Americans have been vaccinated.

During the early days of the pandemic, many people estimated that the peak of the coronavirus infections will be over by around August 2020.

However, there was some slow down in the number of cases at this stage and the next few months some decrease in the number of new infections across the US.

On the other hand, the Thanksgiving event can be seen as a turning point in this situation. Ever since the Thanksgiving holidays, there has been a steady increase in the number of new infections and the number of hospitalizations across the country is also growing at a rapid pace.

In the last month, the number of hospitalizations due to covid-19 has never come below the 100,000 mark across the country.

Several states like California and Arizona are severely affected and report a record number of cases on a daily basis.

Given this situation, health authorities are worried that the public Healthcare system will collapse in some states if the number of cases do not reduce in the next few weeks.

The Biden administration will have to work hard to improve the pace of vaccination in the next few months. The officials estimate that over 100 million Americans would be vaccinated in the next three months.