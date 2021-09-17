On Tuesday, a judge in New York has restricted the state from imposing a need for COVID-19 vaccines who have religious objections, and their employers are mandating vaccination against their will. David Hurd, the US district judge in New York’s Utica, has passed an order stating that he has blocked the mandate and it will take effect on 27th September.

A Global Summit For Ending The Pandemic To Be Hosted Soon

The Biden-led administration has announced that federal employees must get fully vaccinated against Coronavirus latest by 22nd November. The rule requires employers of large private businesses to get their workers fully vaccinated or tested regularly.

According to a US document draft, the country is encouraging leaders all over the globe to undertake measures for ending the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes guaranteeing that by 2022 at least 70% of the population of the world is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The outline consists of three pages and is addressed to international organizations, countries, and private sectors. It invites them to a virtual summit for the COVID-19 pandemic hosted by the United States this week.

On Tuesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc announced that the US government will purchase 1.4 million REGEN-COV, their COVID-19 antibody cocktail. It is a mixture of imdevimab and antibodies basiliximab. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November under emergency use authorization.

The Biden government wants local and state leaders to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokeswoman.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday, the US has administered around 381,453,265 shots of Coronavirus vaccines. The country has also distributed around 458,771,465 doses. On Monday the figure was 380,831,725.

New research has concluded that patients that experience mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection, produced antibodies that prevented reinfection for the next six months. The research was carried out by Michigan Medicine and was published in ‘Microbiology Spectrum’.

Between three and six months of the onset of infection, 130 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection were analyzed. Among them, three were hospitalized and the rest experienced mild infection and were outpatients with mild symptoms like headaches, loss of taste, or smell.

A clinical assistant professor at Michigan Medicine and the paper’s lead author, Charles Schuler, said that previously experts believed that only patients with severe virus produced antibody responses. This research shows that even patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 made antibodies that prevented further infection.

To evaluate the responses of antibodies, the team of experts is now examining the samples of these patients for up to a year after infection.

Authorities said that the curfew which was imposed on 12 Sydney suburbs consisting of 2 million people will come to an end on Wednesday night. This move comes after Sydney has hit a milestone in vaccinations.

Nearly 80% of the adult population of New South Wales has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 48% of people in Sydney are fully vaccinated. It is higher than the national average of 43%.

During a media conference, Gladys Berejiklian said that the decline in numbers and stabilization are pleasing. Compared to many other countries, the number of coronavirus cases in Australia remains low. The cases average around 78,600 with 1,116 deaths.

She warned that unvaccinated people should not attend any public places once they hit 70%, fully vaccinated people are promised freedom. She said that the situation is black and white. If people are not vaccinated, they cannot go to a cafe or a restaurant. She further urged unvaccinated individuals to get their vaccine doses soon to prevent further surges.