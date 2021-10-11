With federal health authorities expected to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination for children five years old or older, the vast majority of Americans will be eligible for a shot in the near future.

However, an expert cautioned on Thursday that a growing disparity between immunization rates might stifle the country’s efforts to battle against the Covid-19 virus. The many States in the South are falling even farther behind when it comes to 12-to-17-year-olds.

A Quarter Of Eligible Teenagers Have Received A Complete Vaccination

This critical population lags behind other age groups, with just 47 percent of 12-to-17-year-olds completely vaccinated nationally.

According to media research, the states of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee all have fewer than a third of their eligible teenagers completely vaccinated, as do the states of North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Experts warn that as a result, the situation may become much more difficult in the future. It is possible that we will see extremely poor adoption of this pediatric vaccination in the South and perhaps the Mountain West, and will pose a challenge for us and delay our progress.”

Furthermore, since the Delta variation of the virus continues to be the most prevalent type of the virus in the United States, unvaccinated kids are at considerable danger due to the fact that this strain is more contagious. During a meeting on October 26th, the US FDA will consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use permission for the vaccination in children aged 5 to 11. If the FDA gives its approval, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control in the United States will provide the ultimate approval.

According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor and released late last month, approximately one-third of parents of children aged 5 to 11 years have said that they would vaccinate their kid as soon as a vaccine for that age group becomes available. Nonetheless, if the Covid-19 vaccine is authorized, additional state-level vaccination requirements for children may be in the future, according to US Solicitor General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who spoke on Thursday. As Murthy told CNN, “I believe part the reason you’re likely to see more jurisdictions likely go in that route after authorization is since we all desire our children to go back to school,” he said. “We all want our children to be able to remain in school and be safe.” “Covid has taken the lives of hundreds of youngsters. Thousands of people have been sent to hospitals, and we could avoid a lot of this if we had a safe and efficient vaccination.”

In addition to the flu vaccine, which doctors recommend that youngsters get, a pneumonia vaccine is available. Doctor David Shay, a medical officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases, said on a CDC Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity call that the co-administration of influenza vaccines with other Covid-19 vaccines is fine. The co-administration of influenza, as well as other Covid-19 vaccines, is encouraged. Shay recommended that clinicians give vaccinations to patients in various areas of the body whenever feasible on Thursday.

