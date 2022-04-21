Abby Rao: Bio, Net Worth, Age, Height, Ex-Boyfriend, Dating!!!

Might be you didn’t hear of Abby Rao, but chances are, you will see a lot more of her name soon. She is an ambassador for Knock Out Watches and Fashion Nova and a famous Social Media Influencer who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States and recently she is living with her family in Los Angeles, United States.

In addition, she is also the co-founder of the group known as the Clubhouse BH and was a former member of the collaborative channel FamilityGum. Furthermore, on Instagram, she has amassed 1.7 million followers as of now. On her Instagram, people who follow know her as a model. But besides being a model, there is much more about her.

Find Out About Abby Rao’s Bio, Net Worth, Age, Measurements, Ex-Boyfriend, Dating

She is one of the most attractive fitness freaks on Social Media Star and her slim waistline is so attractive that anyone can be her crazy. Talking about her family, this American model has not revealed the names and whereabouts of her parents and siblings.

But according to the American, her parents are very caring, and supportive and always fulfilled her requirement to chase her modeling career.

Abby Rao’s Net Worth

Guys, Net Worth totally relies on Income sources and she has countless Income sources but her major is Social Media and she has earned an enormous amount from her association with the social media handles.

She charges a decent amount on sponsorship and it’s depending on her fan following (followers) and how good amount of the sponsorship is.

Birth Place New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 55 kg Profession Social Media Star And Model Net Worth $300k to $400K

Well as you know she has 2.3 M Followers and normal likes come to between 180-230 K on Instagram and 2.8 M Fans on Tik Tok. During 2020, this gorgeous lady has amassed a predicted net worth varying from $300k to $400K. In addition, in concern of her earnings, most of the money she has made from her career as an Instagram model.

Height And Weight Of Abby Rao

Well, this hottie stands a decent height of 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 55 kg, i.e., 121 lbs. Furthermore, this Instagram star is blessed with a gorgeous slim body figure, which measures 34-24-35 inches. She goes frequently basis to the gym and whenever she is not capable of going to the gym, she works out at home.

Who Is Abby Rao’s Ex-Boyfriend?

Based on the social media sites, this charming lady was openly dating YouTube star Bryan Quang Le, well-known as RiceGum. Well, the couple began dating somewhere in early 2019, when this YouTuber announced Abby on his YouTube channel. However, the duo separated in November 2019 after ten months of dating each other.

Is Abby Rao Dating Someone?

Abby Rao is presently single, according to our records. Earlier, she had at least a few relationships. She has not been previously engaged.

Online rumors of Abby Raos’s dating past may differ. While it’s comparatively simple to find out who’s dating Abby Rao, it’s tougher to keep track of all her flings, hookups, and breakups. It’s even harder to keep every superstar dating page and relationship timeline up to date.