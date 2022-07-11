Access To Abortion, Joe Biden Will Sign An Executive Order

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v Wade, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that would assist protect women’s access to abortion and contraception, the White House said.

Democratic Vice President Joe Biden has been urged by supporters, especially progressives, to act after the momentous judgment that overturned almost half a century of safeguards for female reproductive health rights.

Medication Abortion Access

According to the White House, Biden will instruct the Department of Health and Human Services to take measures to safeguard and increase access to FDA-approved “medication abortion.”

Along with overseeing emergency medical treatment, family planning, and contraception (including intrauterine devices), he’ll also make sure that women have access to his department (IUDs.)

Obama’s attorney general, Joe Biden, is assembling a team of pro bono lawyers from throughout the country to help women in need of abortion get the help they need.

According to the statement made by the White House, “such representations might include protecting the right to go out of jurisdiction to seek medical care.”

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, states once again have the power to outlaw abortion. Unwanted pregnancies may only be ended by flying to another state where abortion is still legal and accessible, purchasing abortion pills online, or undergoing illegal surgery, all of which can be risky.

Vice President Biden Has Slammed The Court’s Decision

If Republicans succeed in seizing control of Congress in the November midterm elections, this issue may help motivate Democrats to vote. In the House of Representatives, Democrats enjoy a narrow majority and control the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

White House officials said Vice President Joe Biden’s executive action on Friday is also geared at safeguarding the privacy and security of patients and assuring the safety of mobile abortion clinics at state borders.

As part of his administration’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s verdict last month removing the constitutional right to abortion, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday protecting access to the surgery.

Pregnant women’s health, including abortion and contraception, will be protected, the White House said in a statement. The directive also protects their privacy and ensures they access the correct information.

Vice President Biden’s announcement coincides with an increase in states passing legislation restricting access to abortion services. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius has issued an executive order directing her department to make abortion drugs more widely available and to safeguard emergency medical care and family planning services, including different forms of contraception.

The government will take measures to preserve patients’ privacy, such as “addressing the transmission and sales of important health-related data” and “combatting digital monitoring connected to reproductive health.

People seeking information on abortion services will have their privacy protected by the Federal Trade Commission. HHS will take extra precautions to keep patient health data private from physicians and insurers.

The order also authorizes an interagency task force to coordinate federal policy and program development, including the Attorney General.

According to a statement released by the White House, the question is, “who will give technical help to states giving legal protection to get behind patients and providers that provide lawful reproductive health care.”

