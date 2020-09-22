His Democratic rival Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s attempt to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential election is an abuse of influence. Mr Trump has said that a woman will be nominated to replace the long-standing liberal justice system. Mr Biden urged Republicans in the Senate to postpone the approval vote. A liberal icon and feminist standard-bearer, Ginsburg passed away on Friday, aged 87.

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court is a political decision that decides who is put forward by the president. And the Senate votes to confirm-or deny-the decision. Democrats believe Republicans will vote to lock up the country’s highest court with a decades-long conservative majority. The nine-member court’s ideological diversity is key to its decisions on US law’s most important topics. On Sunday, Mr Biden said that the president had made it clear that this is about money, pure and simple.

The Constitution of the United States offers Americans the right to be heard, and their voices should be heard. They should clarify that they are not going to stand for this misuse of power, he said. I appeal to the Republicans of the Senate-please obey your conscience, let the people talk, cool the flames that have engulfed our country. Mr Biden said that Mr Trump’s candidate should be disqualified if he wins the presidential election. He said he would then consult both parties’ senators before putting forward his option.

He did not nominate any future candidates but said that his first decision would make history on the court as the first African American woman. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, two Republican senators, endorsed a delay in the debate. Maine Senator Ms Collins said she had no opposition to a candidate’s review process starting now. Still, she did not think the Senate was expected to vote on the candidate before the November election.

Senator Ms Murkowski of Alaska said she did not endorse the nomination eight months before the 2016 election and claimed that the same norm would now apply. Even on topics such as abortion rights, both women have broken away from party lines in the past. This year, Ms Collins is facing a difficult re-election bid. She is attempting to protect her image as a moderate.

If two more Republican senators join them, they may block or at least delay a confirmation vote, because the Republicans in the 100-seat Senate have a majority of just six. The US constitution requires Vice-President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote if the vote is a tie.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to gain Republican senators’ support to prevent the result. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who has been seen as a possible swing vote, has already won the backing. Mr Alexander said on Sunday that the US Constitution gives senators the right to vote on a nominee to the Supreme Court, even during the presidential election year.

Before November’s election, Democrats strongly opposed any nominee, alleging that Senate Republicans blocked the option of Democratic President Barack Obama for the US top court in 2016. Mr Trump has promised to swear in the successor to Ginsburg immediately. He said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, I think it was meant to be a woman because I like women a lot more than men. Earlier, Mr Trump praised two female judges who serve as potential options in federal appeals courts. Both judges-Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are conservatives who, in support of the Republicans, will further tip the scale of the Supreme Court.

Mr McConnell said he wanted to act before election day on any nomination proposed by Mr Trump and put it to a vote in the Senate. It has taken the Senate on average some 70 days since 1975 to confirm a nominee. The Senate Judiciary Committee reviews the candidate after the president announces his appointment and holds hearings for confirmation. In Washington DC, candidates typically meet with senators in person. If the committee accepts the appointment, it goes to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote, where a simple majority is required.

It would take an unusual pace to do all of this before the November 3 election-less than 50 days ago. The last time the procedure was completed during this timeframe was in 1993, with Ginsburg, when, according to Congress, it took 42 days for the Senate to confirm it. Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer, just the second-ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court. As the nation reflects on its ground-breaking legal career and the Supreme Court’s potential course, displays of sadness, admiration, and fear have been seen across the World.

The woman’s backers, some affectionately dubbed The Notorious RBG-a play on the name of the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G-have been gathering in Washington DC outside the Supreme Court since Friday night. In homage, visitors to the court have left flowers and signs. Barbara Lagoa: A Cuban American from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals located in Atlanta. She was the first Hispanic judge on the Supreme Court of Florida. She is a former federal Attorney. Amy Coney Barrett: a judge of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, she is a social conservative favorite and known for her anti-abortion beliefs. At Notre Dame Law School in Indiana, she was a legal scholar.

The Deputy White House Lawyer, Kate Comerford Todd, has a lot of support within the White House. They are served as US Chamber Litigation Center’s former Senior VP and Chief Counsel. The US highest court is also the last word on extremely contested legislation, state-to-federal disputes, and last appeals to stay executions. The court has extended gay marriage to all 50 states in recent years, allowed President Trump’s travel ban to be placed in effect, and suspended a US proposal to curb carbon emissions as appeals moved forward. It also deals with reproductive rights, one of the key reasons some anti-abortion conservatives want liberals to tip the balance further.