Adriana De Moura’s Net Worth, Husband, Kids, Wedding, Age, Career

Adriana De Moura is a well-known Brazilian actress, model, and reality television star who has appeared in several films and television shows.

After appearing on one of the most popular reality television shows in the United States, she became well-known.

Adriana De Moura:

The Real Housewife of Miami-Dade County(RHOM). Although the show was discontinued in 2013, Adriana, a prominent cast member, has maintained a high media profile.

Age and the early life:

Adriana De Moura was born on November 26, 1965, on a Friday 1965. She has reached the age of 56. Adriana was born under the sign of Sagittarius, and the Chrysanthemum was chosen as her birth flower.

Before making her reality television debut, she worked as a gallery manager in New York City.

After her first marriage ended in divorce, Adriana remarried and gave birth to a son. After meeting De Moura on The Real Housewives of Miami, Frederic proposed to her during the show’s first two seasons, and the two later tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Adriana DeMoura was born in 1965, making her a member of the generation known as the Baby Boomers. Because of World War II, birth rates worldwide increased, resulting in the birth of an era known as the “Baby Boomers.”

In the eyes of the public, they are regarded to be at odds with the values of the past. Many of these young hippies were involved in anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and the civil rights movement. She earned her formal education at Sorbonne University in Paris.

Career:

Although Adriana De Moura is most known for her work as a model and reality television personality, she also possesses an irresistible charm. That explains a great deal about her well-deserved notoriety and financial success.

She has devoted her entire working life to developing a solid reputation for herself and her company. A $10 million net worth estimate is based on Adriana De Moura’s accomplishments in the television and modeling industries, among other things.

Net Worth:

Adriana De Moura is a cast member of the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Miami. It’s possible that she made more money due to her participation. She has appeared in 41 episodes of the show, which puts her in the company of Lisa Hochstein and Marisol Patton.

This has enabled her to carve out a well-known niche for herself in reality television. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andriana De Moura received a salary of $75,000 per season for her work on the show.

Additionally, she has made money via her participation in reality television shows such as Sobe: Role Models and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

For three seasons, De Moura was a significant member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami cast, and she was one of the show’s most notable cast members. Previously, she worked as an art gallery manager.

Personal Life

De Moura had previously been married on two separate occasions.

She decided to divorce her first husband, Roberto Sidi, after discovering that he was having an affair with another woman and maintaining a secret family somewhere else.

Many viewers were upset because they were already married when The Real Housewives of Miami showed their wedding. Alex Sidi, her first husband, had a child with her (born in 2010).