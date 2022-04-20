Adriana Lima’s Net Worth, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Kids, And Parents!!

Adriana Francesca Lima is famous as the Victoria’s Secret Angel and also a Brazilian Model and Actress. At a very young age, Lima’s modeling career began, when she was in elementary school, which proved to be a stepping stone in her modeling career.

During 2003 and 2009, she was also the spokesmodel for the Maybelline cosmetics and appeared in the company’s first calendar. Not only has this, for Swatch she also did an ad campaign, which provides her additional recognition.

Know Everything About Adriana Lima: Net Worth, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Kids, And Parents

In many international editions of Marie Claire and Vogue Lima has appeared. As a runway model, she has done the catwalks for designers such as Vera Wang, Giorgio Armani, and Valentino.

In 2000, Lima became a GUESS girl and appeared in their fall ad campaign the very same year.

Career Life Of Adriana Lima

In her early teens, this famous model had no plans of entering the modeling industry. It was owing to her friend, she entered a modeling contest at the age of 15. She astonishingly won first place in Ford’s Supermodel of Brazil. Later, she took part in Ford’s Supermodel of World where Lima won second place. Likewise, with Elite Model Management she signed a contract that is based in New York City. Soon, she began modeling for the dissimilar nation and international magazine covers.

Adriana Lima is of the most astonishing and successful international models. She has worked very hard with dissimilar luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Armani, and Versace. Not only has this, but she is also one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels. In 2000, she first signed as an angel. Adriana obtained a lot of fame as one of the angels.

Other than being a model, Lima is also an actress. She debuted as an actress in the year 2001. She has appeared in dissimilar series and movies every now and then.

Adriana Lima’s Net Worth

Lima is one of the highest-paid models in recent times. She earns through the dissimilar modeling gigs and partly through her acting professional as well. Talking about her complete net worth is nearly $95 million. Likewise, she owns properties in dissimilar locations. However, the comprehensive details of her properties and other assets are not accessible at present since Adriana hasn’t disclosed anything.

Adriana Lima’s Boyfriend

She had numerous boyfriends in the past. Lima’s relationship with Lenny Kravitz lasted from 2001 to 2003. She dated the Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein from January 2003 to February 2006. In 2009, she married Marko Jaric, a Serbian NBA player. This couple got divorced in 2016. Then, she dated Julian Edelman, an NFL player, from late 2016 to February 2017. She had a relationship with Matt Harvey who was an American Baseball Pitcher in 2017.

Kids Of Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima has two daughters, Valentina Lima Jaric and Sienna with her ex-husband Marco Jaric. Further, in 2022, she announced that she was predicting a child with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers.