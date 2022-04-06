Ahlam Alshamsi’s Early Life, Age, Bio, Career, Family, And Net Worth 

Ahlam Al Shamsi, an Emriti vocalist, is well-known. She has released 14 albums and numerous singles in her musical career.

Lesser Known Facts About Ahlam Alshamsi’s Age, Career, Net Worth

She served on the judging panel for three seasons of MBC’s Arab Idol in 2011. Season 4 of The Voice not only offered her the opportunity to be the judge but also to coach. Ahlam has accomplished some significant milestones in her life.

Ahlam was born in Muharraq, Bahrain, on February 13, 1968. She is currently residing in the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi.

Her real name is Ahlam Bint Ali Bin Hazeem Al Shamsi. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is around 169 cm tall. Her hometown is Abu Dhabi. Her nationality is Emirati.

How much did Ahlam Alshamsi earn?

Ahlam Al Shamsi’s leading source of income is singing. Her net worth in 2021 is around $25 million.

Alham Alshamsi’s age and early life:

According to recent news, she is around 53 years old. Ahlam was born in Bahrain and migrated with his family to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates when he was a toddler.

She was born to Ali Al Shamsi, an Emirati father, and Fawzia Hazeem, a Bahraini mother. Her father is an Emirati singer who is well-known throughout the region. A brother and a sister are her siblings.

She got her singing talent from her dad and was also inspired by him to become a famous singer. She has completed all the educational qualifications from her hometown, Abu Dhabi.

Alham Alshamsi’s net worth and career:

Her net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars. Singing contributes the most to her net worth. In 2011, Ahlam sat on the judging panel for MBC’s Arab Idol alongside Lebanese singers Weal Kfoury and Nancy Ajram, as well as Egyptian composer Hassan El Shafei.

She served as a judge for four seasons in a row. She has served as a judge on the singing competition The Voice.

Ahlam is featured in many festivals in Arab.

The Layali Dubai festival was one of the well-known festivals she took part in. She’s also received recognition from many festivals, including the Dolly Theater. In 2003, she was also named the Queen of Arab Art at the Doha-Qatar Festival.

Ahlam Alshamsi’s husband and kids:

Ahlam married Mubarak Al-Hajiri, a notable Qatari rally champion, in 2003. The couple’s three children are Fatima, born in 2008, and Lulwa, born in 2010, Fahed was born in the year 2004.

On all of her social media channels and her YouTube page, Ahlam has a sizable fan base. Her Instagram feed has over 13 million followers.

With the posts she makes on her Instagram account, her lovers and followers show their love and admiration for her. On YouTube, she has over 627K subscribers.

Ahlam was a cast member of the Queen, a controversial show on Dubai TV.

Following the first episode’s premiere, a Twitter hashtag trended, urging that the show be canceled for a variety of reasons, including a lack of etiquette and the portrayal of some disgusting activities.

Alham Alshamsi is a well-known singer. She has a massive fanbase, with around 627k subscribers on her YouTube channel and 14 million followers on Instagram.

