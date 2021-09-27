A study released Thursday showed Alabama had averaged more than 100 deaths a day from COVID-19 since November 10, making it the state with the highest death rate over that period despite a decline in hospitalizations due to the pandemic.

Alabama Leads The US In Covid-19 Deaths Over The Past Week

In Johns Hopkins University’s statistics, 106 deaths were reported this week across the state, though some may have occurred earlier due to reporting lags. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Alabama had 18 deaths per 100,000 people over the last week, compared to West Virginia’s 10, according to CDC data.

For the first time in a month, hospitalizations in Alaska have dropped below 1,800 patients, change health officials said probably reflects people getting well and dying at the same time. Though vaccination rates are higher than before the highly contagious delta strain took hold, the state still has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, and its chief health officer maintained that still more vaccines need to be applied because the risk of infection continues to be high.

Alabama Department of Public Health head Dr. Scott Harris said that increasing vaccination rates remain vital to reducing COVID-19 cases. A state health report indicates that COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 13,800 people in Alabama. John Hopkins reports that it is the 16th most deadly state and the fifth-most deadly per capita, with nearly 280 deaths per 100,000 people.

A decline of more than 25% has been recorded since the rolling average of new cases per day was 1,011. Nineteen per 100,000 people have been infected in Alabama during the past two weeks, ranking ninth in the nation.

Understand how COVID-19 could impact families, commerce, and travel by staying informed about its spread across the country. You can follow the number of new cases in Alabama each day and how many of them are fatal. As well as being able to identify infections per 100,000 people, the county-level tracker makes it easy to monitor COVID-19 cases on a granular level.

What else is happening

In the past week, there has been an average of 1.4 new cases per day. An average calculated for seven days smooths out any daily fluctuations in case counts reported.

Tests for coronaviruses reported during the past 14 days that are positive for the virus make up the average positive test rate.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 die at a higher rate than those who do not.

The fully vaccinated percentage is the proportion of people who are fully vaccinated in a population (by state or nationally). People who have had two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be included in this category.

A total COVID-19 case is the number of probable and confirmed cases, including those that have been tested.

Probability intervals represent the range of possible estimates. The uncertain interval between the lower bound and upper bound of the forecasted hotspot is shown in parentheses.



Here are some things you can do

When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, you should get it. As long as you have received the necessary vaccination, you are free to resume most activities you did before the pandemic – except where law or rule requires you to do so. In the past week, there have been substantial or high transmissions in certain areas, so the CDC has recommended wearing masks indoors in public. There are many steps that you can take if you have not received the COVID vaccine.

COVID-19 has not spread to all communities yet, which means you can travel, enjoy local restaurants, and go outside without fear. Stay at home if you are unwell or have been exposed to the Coronavirus. Seek medical advice from your provider.