Alexandra Paul’s Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Birthday, Career, Boyfriend!!!

In the United States, Alexandra Paul, a well-known actress, was born on July 29, 1963. For five years, she played Stephanie Holden on Baywatch, one of television’s most enduring summer blockbusters. Animal rights, the environment, peace, and homosexuality are among Paul’s many causes.

The Great Peace March for Global Nuclear Disarmament, which she participated in in 1986, lasted for five and a half weeks. Paul was imprisoned a dozen times for civil disobedience at the Nevada Test Site between 1987 and 2000. In 1989, she was detained for peacefully advocating for HIV-positive individuals. In 2003, in protest of the Iraq War, she was arrested twice. She was held at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center for five days after failing to pay a $50 fine for a minor traffic violation.

Her detention in 2005 for resisting the EV1’s crushing resulted in 80-100 hours of community service for electric vehicle groups. In addition to being an animal rights activist, Jonathan, Paul’s younger brother, served 51 months in prison for his role in a factory fire.

Alexandra Paul’s Net Worth

As one of the wealthiest and most well-liked television actresses, Alexandra Paul has a devoted fan base across the globe. It is estimated that Alexandra Paul’s net worth is $4 million, according to several sources.

Age And Height Of Alexandra Paul

Alexandra Paul was born on July 29, 1963, which makes her 58 years old today. At this point in her life, she’ll be 58 years old. The Water Lily is Alexandra’s astrological sign, and her birth flower is the Leo. She has a height of 5’10”. Shoes are a size 4 and a dress a size 8, respectively, for Alexandra Paul (US). The exact measurements of Alexandra Paul have not yet been released. Alexandra Paul has brown hair and black eyes.

Born On July 29, 1963 Birth Place New York, New York, United States Age 58 years Height 5’10” Spouse Ian Murray Profession Actress, activist, health coach, and former model Net Worth $4 million

Alexandra Paul’s Career

Paul rose to prominence on television in the late 1980s, perhaps best known for her starring role in Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. Prior to moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, Paul worked as a model in New York. On the small screen, she appeared in Paper Dolls (1982) and in the independent Canadian horror film American Nightmare (1984). (1983).

Alexandra Paul’s Boyfriend

According to our data, Alexandra Paul married Ian Murray. As of December 2021, Alexandra Paul does not have a significant other. Ian Murray has been Paul’s wife since 2000. Frances Moore Lappé’s book Diet for a Small Planet inspired her to become a vegetarian at the age of fourteen; she went vegan in 2010.