Alyssa Milano Tests Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies After 3 Negatives!

On Wednesday actress Alyssa Milano revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. And she also mentioned that her positive antibody results came after she previously received three false negatives, despite experiencing “basically every COVID symptom” in late March. On April Milano captioned a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask and she captioned “This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks,” “I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible.”

She also mentioned that her symptoms prompted her to take two COVID-19 swab tests at the end of March and “both were negative.” She also took a “COVID antibody test (the finger prick test)” that yielded the same result: “NEGATIVE.” Because of negative results, she has suffered from lingering symptoms over the next four months, including “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise,” which led her to get tested again, Milano said.

What is the antibody test? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibody tests check antibodies in your blood to see if you were previously exposed to the virus. Also, they have warned that the antibody tests currently available may not be accurate and should not be used to determine if someone is immune to COVID-19. And the federal agency said “a positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from infection with SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19.

Milano decided to donate plasma to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and to possibly “save a life.” The activist also encouraged her followers to take the virus seriously. And she wrote “This illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying,” “Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)”

According to the New York Times Database till Wednesday there have been more than 4,821,600 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 158,300 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses.

Some of the significant developments:

On Wednesday Virginia became the first state to roll out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Johnson said it has a $1 billion agreement to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate to the U.S. government.

Moderna said it expects to fully enroll 30,000 people for a trial of its vaccine candidate next month.

Trump says schools should reopen because children are “virtually immune,” despite evidence suggesting they are not. He said, “This thing’s going away – It will go away as things go away.”