Amazon is an American multinational technology company whose business involves e-commerce, AI, digital streaming, and cloud computing.

Founded by Jeff Bezos who recently made history by becoming the primary private citizen to fly to space.

Amazon has been helping to make sure that its employees have access to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The company claims that quite 500,000 Amazon employees have access to the COVID19 vaccine through its on-site vaccination campaign.

Amazon Makes Masks Compulsory For All Its Warehouse Workers Due To Recent Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Just when everyone thought the worst was over, in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delta variant has spread like wildfire, causing a rise in global cases. It prevents companies from being eager to get their employees back on target, and lots of companies have issued orders to remind people the pandemic isn’t over and covid policies continue.

The company informed its 900,000 US warehouse employees on Friday that it’s once more mandatory for them to wear masks starting Monday.

The decision comes in response to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in various parts of the country.

As the Delta variant of Covid- 19 continues on, coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million while US cases stood at 35.62 million.

The US is reporting quite 94,819 Covid-19 cases on a seven-day average, an outsized increase in but a month.

More than two months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that folks who have received two double doses of the Covid19 vaccine don’t have to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

The esteemed health agency within the US has revoked its previous agreement on masks for people that are fully vaccinated with Covid19 and issued new guidelines issued Tuesday, recommending the utilization of masks in high-risk areas.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant was first discovered in India and accounted for 83% of all new cases reported within the US.

Previously, only non-vaccinated workers were required to wear masks but the spike in cases linked to the delta variant is forcing the corporate to urge more workers vaccinated, Amazon’s Chief treasurer Brian Olsavsky said last week.

Some other major companies with large workforces have started implementing similar mandatory policies. for instance, Tyson Foods announced it’ll need all its U.S. employees to urge vaccinated by November.

Walt Disney Co informed last month that it had been making vaccination compulsory for all its employees within the US.

The program, Google, has also planned on requiring its employees to urge vaccinated.

Similar announcements are made by Facebook and Walmart.

Amazon decided that it might maintain its plan for a few employees to return to figure in September but wouldn’t require them m to urge vaccinated.

While Amazon has not made vaccines mandatory, it’s still encouraging employees to urge vaccinated. Making wearing masks mandatory, no matter the vaccination status may be a major step towards handling the new waves of the virus.

Tech giants across the US have tightened their policies against the virus after the Delta variant drives a resurgence in cases.

You might also read: BioFit real reviews

Amazon has also extended its remote work dates for US employees till January 3 as a step towards protecting its employees from Covid- 19.

Amazon’s Chief treasurer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising covid cases linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to urge more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with the local government on prevention measures.

Amazon is additionally investing heavily in backing employees and customers during the pandemic, from strengthening prevention measures to increasing paid leave.

They provided quite $2.5 billion in bonuses and incentives for his or her teams globally last year.