Despite the most recent rumors, Amber Heard will not be from the Aquaman 2 cast. One thing that stayed the same before, during, and after the trial involving Johnny Depp was that DC fans wanted the woman from the film starring Jason Momoa. The internet is rife with complaints about Amber, and many people have said they won’t see the movie if she isn’t taken out of it first.

Amber Heard Has Denied Rumors About Aquaman 2!!!

The conflict between her and Johnny Depp is the root cause of this situation. Following her misconduct allegations, the actor withdrew from his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and Fantastic Beasts 3, among other projects.

Fans demand that she be released from her contract with Warner Bros. now that he has prevailed over defamation he brought against her.

A recent rumor about Amber Heard’s performance as Mera in Aquaman 2 has been spreading like wildfire over the internet. As a result, she has limited screen time and is completely removed from the DC movie altogether. In addition, another actress will be taking her place in the film starring Jason Momoa.

Who is Amber Heard?

Actress Amber Heard is a native of Texas who has been in a variety of roles in a variety of movies. The sports drama “Friday Night Lights” was where she got her start in acting, and she went on to play various minor roles. Her big break came when she was a supporting actor in many big-budget films, including “The Pineapple Express” and “Never Back Down.”

As a result of her work in these films, she is in leading roles. After appearing in numerous financially successful films, she has gained attention for her tense and compelling performances. Heard, born and raised in Austin, Texas, is well-known for overcoming adversity to carve out a successful career in Hollywood. Because of her perseverance in the face of several setbacks, the cancellation of her television show received abysmal reviews for her tenacity and spirit.

Why Tamra Judge Believes Heather Dubrow Is Trying to Stop Her From Returning to ‘RHOC’

Nevertheless, it has now been reported by TMZ that this is not the case. Amber Heard will have some role in Aquaman 2, even if it’s just for a brief period. According to the publication, a spokeswoman for Heard addressed the rumors by saying, “The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One — false, insensitive, and a little mad.”

Amber made a statement after the conclusion of the Johnny Depp case; however, she has since talked extensively about the matter via interviews. She spoke about the hatred she’s gotten on social media while arguing that Depp’s attorney is trying to divert the jury from the fundamental matter.

Amber Heard, however, doesn’t blame the jury for choosing Johnny Depp as the winner since, in her opinion, he is a beautiful performer and a much-loved figure. Additionally, the actress from Aquaman 2 said that JD’s witnesses in the defamation lawsuit were employees of JD’s company.