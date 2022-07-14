A judge on July 13, 2022, didn’t accept a request from the actor Amber Heard. It is to set apart the $10m defamation judgment provided against Johnny Depp in the absence of her ex-husband.

Depp received a break in opposition to Heard last month.

It is in a high-profile civil trial. Heard received a $2 million judgment on a counter-declare in opposition to Depp.

Amber Heard’s Request In Johnny Depp’s Case Rejected By Judge

Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion in search of having Depp’s verdict set apart, or having a mistrial declared. Her legal professionals noted more than one factor.

It includes an obvious case of incorrect identification with one of the jurors.

Heard’s legal professionals challenged the decision on the premise that one of the seven jurors who determined the case had in no way been summoned for jury duty. According to courtroom docket papers, a 77-year-old county resident obtained a jury summons. However, the man’s son, who has the identical call and lives at the identical address, replied and served in his stead.

Heard’s attorneys argued that Virginia law is strict about juror identification. That incorrect identification is grounds for a mistrial. They offered no proof that the 52-year-old son, recognized in courtroom docket papers most effectively as Juror 15, purposefully or insidiously sought to update his father, but argued. That opportunity needed to now no longer be discounted.

Johnny Depp’s Case

Amber Heard’s legal professionals wrote that “The courtroom docket cannot assume, as Mr. Johny Depp asks it to, that Juror 15’s reputedly incorrect carrier changed into a harmless mistake. It might have been an intentional attempt to serve on the jury of a high-profile case.”

In a written order on July 13, 2022, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims. He stated the juror’s difficulty, especially changed into inappropriate. Also Heard could not prove she changed into prejudiced.

Azcarate wrote “The juror changed into vetted, sat for the complete jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The most effective proof before this courtroom docket is that this juror. All jurors accompanied their oaths. The courtroom docket’s instructions, and orders. This courtroom docket is sure through the in-position choice of the jury.”

Amber Heard nevertheless has the capacity to enchant the decision to the Virginia courtroom docket of appeals. Heard published an opinion piece about domestic violence and identified herself as a public figure who symbolizes domestic abuse, Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit in Fairfax county.

The post no longer specifically mentioned Depp, but his attorneys made multiple statements. That impliedly criticized him for the well-reported abuse claims. She made it in 2016 when she filed for divorce.

Amber Heard filed a $100m counterclaim, additionally for defamation. By the time the case went to trial. Her counterclaim had been whittled down to three statements made through one of Depp’s legal professionals. They referred to Heard’s abuse allegations as a hoax.

The jury provided $15m to Depp and $2m to Amber Heard. Because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, the $15 million judgment was reduced to $10.35 million. The decision no longer spells out the purpose for rejecting Heard’s different claims in the July 13, 2022 order.

Among different things, Heard argued that the $10m verdicts are unsupported by the facts. It appears to illustrate that jurors did not recognize the fallout from the 2018 op-ed as they have been speculated. They seemed extensively on the harm Depp’s recognition suffered.

Heard’s legal professionals additionally argued that the verdicts for Depp on one hand. Also Amber Heard, on the other hand, is essentially nonsensical. Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn wrote that “the jury’s conflicting judgments are incoherent and impossible to reconcile.” Issues offered to the appellate courtroom docket might be distinct from the troubles Azacarate rejected on July 13, 2022.

