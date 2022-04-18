Amelia Vega’s Age, Net Worth, Family, Miss Universe, Career, Salary

Her full name is Amelia Vega Polanco (born November 07, 1984), and she is a Dominican beauty queen.

Things To Know About Amelia Vega’s Age, Salary, Career

She became the first Miss Universe from the Dominican Republic and the youngest since 1994 when she won the Miss Universe 2003 competition at the age of 18.

Amelia Vega:

For her roles in Homie Spumoni (2006), The Lost City (2005), and Nadie es perfecto, she is an actress and art director (2011). Since December 24, 2011, she has been married to Al Horford. They have a family of four.

Quick Facts:

Amelia Vega was born on a Wednesday, in a leap year, the birthstone is Topaz, the season falls in the Chinese year of the Rat, and it will be 305 days before her next birthday.

Religion: Orthodox

She possesses U.S. Citizenship

Faith: The Christian faith

Race/Ethnicity: a mix.

Zodiac sign is Libra

Height/Tallness: 6’1′′

Net worth:

Her total wealth is $1 million.

Age and early life:

The Dominican Republic-born singer Amelia Vega was born on November 07, 1984. She is an American citizen. As a result, she’s of European descent. Vega Rasuk, a doctor, is her mother’s maiden name.

A certified pilot and former beauty pageant winner who represented the Dominican Republic in Miss World 1980, Patricia Victoria Polanco Alvarez is her father. Santiago de los Caballeros is the hometown of both of her parents. According to her academic credentials, she is well-educated.

Career:

Vega has appeared on the covers of numerous publications throughout her career. When she wasn’t modeling for well-known publications, she worked as an editorial assistant for magazines like Cosmopolitan and Glamor and publications like Cars and in Style.

For the past four years, she has been the face of the beauty cosmetics firm Cover Girl’s advertising campaigns.

She made her singing debut at Madison Square Garden and American Airlines Arena with her uncle Juan Luis Guerra. The reality show Voces de América, which she hosted, was also a part of her career. Her “Festival President” events attracted over 60,000 people each time they were held.

She also presented the reality show “Suegras,” which aired in the United States and Latin America. Andy Garcia’s ‘The Lost City,’ her feature picture debut, was in 2005. In 2010, she and Chilean Rafael Araneda co-hosted the Mexican reality show “Segunda Oportunidad.”

When she was younger, she starred in the video for Aventura’s “Mi corazoncito.”

Amelia Vega‘s Interesting facts:

She began her artistic career when she was just 15 years old.

Marc Anthony and Chayanne, “where she opened the concert in front of an audience of 50,000 people,” also took place in Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

Her Instagram account has over a million followers.

Essence By Amelia Vega is the name of Vega’s stores in Miami, Florida.

This year’s Miss Universe has been featured on the cover of the Miss Universe Organization’s only book, titled Universal Beauty.

Husband and kids:

Furthermore, on July 11, 2018, Ms. Vega posted a photo and caption to her Instagram account announcing the birth of their third child, a girl.

Their second child, Ala, was born in November 2016, and Ava was born in January 2018, making her the couple’s youngest child until this point.

As recently as July of last year, Amelia announced that she and the Dominican athlete would be welcoming their fourth child together. She also shared a sweet postcard of her three children, in which she thanked God for the upcoming addition to her family.

Al Horford, a Dominican NBA player, married Vega in late 2011. The pair dated for two years before they tied the knot. Vega gave birth to their son Ean Horford Vega on February 23, 2015.

On November 27, 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Ala Horford Vega.

