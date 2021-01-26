Black women have always played a major role throughout America’s history.

With Kamala Harris elected as the Vice President of the country, it is a fantastic milestone for all the black community, especially black women.

She is the first Black woman, the first South Asian woman as well as the first woman in America’s history to throne the position of Vice President.

America Set To Thrive Under The Black Vice President

Her victory symbolizes not only the victory of black people but also the new path that America will be taking under a black woman’s guidance.

American history tells the tale of so many black women who have conquered various significant fights for black rights. The Stonewall riots, the civil rights movement, the recent #MeToo movement, etc are just a few of the examples of powerful black women leadership.

Critics state that Joe Biden’s victory wouldn’t have been possible if not for the support and efforts of black woman organizers like Stacey Abrams and Latosha Brown and many other black woman voters.

Liberals state that with more Black women into politics and leadership, America could in fact turn out to be a beautiful and peaceful country with complete equality.

Harris herself has undergone and witnessed various struggles of Americans and the black community. Being the daughter of immigrants, she understands the difficulties and pain of the common people.

But the knowledge and wisdom that she shares with her black citizens, is what will make her an effective vice president.

The time when she served as California Attorney General and San Francisco district attorney, she received quite a bit of criticism in her endeavors but she made countless efforts in fixing the criminal justice system leading to the development of America’s first ‘Back on Track’ programs as well as lowering the truancy rate in San Francisco.

Harris has been referred to as a mentor by Illinois district attorney Kim Foxx.

Upon joining Biden’s team she has co-sponsored a $2000 medical care set up which provides monthly check-ups for the virus. She has also driven the legislation to protect minority groups and various communities from racial injustice and discrimination.

Harris and Biden have also formulated a series of measures such as a new covid strategy, White House gender policy, and Lift Every Voice plan to address racism. It also consists of a $900 million program against gun attacks and violence.

They have also asked the Justice Department to take action against hate crimes. Around $1 billion have been invested in the reformation of juvenile justice.

Even though there are various other issues that need to be tackled, Harris’s experience before her vice-presidential power will lead her to handle injustice towards women, environmental issues, and civil rights.

Harris is only the first black woman to hold America’s highest powers. There need to be more black women in such political power instead of them holding less powerful positions.