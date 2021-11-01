Have you received your shots against COVID 19? Are you confused about your eligibility to receive the booster shot? If yes, the answer may be mostly yes.

Health experts have been deliberating on this issue for quite some time. And after a thorough analysis, they say that almost 89% of the adults are eligible for a booster shot.

Up To 89% Of American Adults to Qualify For Covid Vaccine Booster Shots

The information may surprise average Americans. According to them, to receive the booster shot, one has either to be elderly or be prone to severe infection.

This came as a shock even for certain government officials. For some, it was more than what they thought. They thought that the booster was for 50% of the entire population.

The Computational Epidemiology Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital analyzed the data.

Adults who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine automatically qualify for a booster shot after six months of their second dose. They, however, should fulfill the following requirements:

Should be above 65 years

Should have an underlying medical condition that makes them prone to severe infection

The CDC has clearly outlined the groups of people it considers to be at high risk of COVID 19. They include the following:

People working in high-risk environments; teachers, healthcare professionals, those working in grocery stores or malls

Those overweight or those having mental disorders like depression

The agency also gives a long list of illnesses that make people eligible to receive the booster shot.

Almost 75% of the country’s population aged above 20 is obese. People working in high-risk environments and those with pre-existing conditions fall in this category. According to health professionals, the total number of people eligible for a booster shot is 89% of the entire population.

For certain experts, the high rate is a surprise. But they don’t think that it is wrong. Experts deliberated on the issue for a long. But they had not listed the list of health issues that put people at high risk of COVID 19. No official ever imagined that obese or people suffering from depression comprise this high number.

Everyone was under the impression that only classic illnesses like heart or lung disease or diabetes would qualify an individual for a booster. Obesity was included in the high-risk lists of the CDC from March. They included mental disorders in this list by the middle of October.

Certain experts say the trend is “booster creep.” But that is not a concern for them. It is better to “over-immunize” than to “under-immunize”.

But for those in the vaccine advisory panel, this is a third dose fever. They observe that the country should supply booster doses to places with no access to vaccines.

There exists no difference of opinion among experts in one thing. Those above 65 are to benefit from receiving a booster shot. Beyond that, it is almost like a “monster.”

On August 18th, before FDA even authorized the first booster dose, President Biden had outlined his plan to administer booster shots to every adult in the country.

Biden administration achieved what it wanted, experts feel. Some even feel that the booster shot is being forced upon in the country.

There is confusion in the country as to who is eligible for the booster shots. This, according to experts, is the result of information from different sources. Keeping track of the huge volume of information available is a tough job.

CDC has clear instruction on one group; those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They should receive the booster dose after six months of receiving their single-dose vaccine. And for experts, this is the most complicated set of recommendations they have ever received.