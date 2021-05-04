As per reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so far more than 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and state authorities are taking measures to return to normalcy as soon as possible, thus there has been good news for the Americans after a long wait and struggle against the Coronavirus.

Good News All Around As Number Of Americans Vaccinated Crosses 100 Million

On Friday, news came in that the cruise liners could be sailing again in the U.S by summer, and to top this news, the California Disneyland opened its gates for the first time in 13 months and the place known as the Happiest Place on Earth lived up to its name as visitors cheered in joy upon the reopening. Disneyland is however only offering entry to in-state guests and that too at 25% of its capacity for the time being. The reopening of Disneyland created a sense of optimism among the Americans all around the country and also all around the globe at a time when hope is what is required for the citizens of Brazil and India who are struggling to cope with the second wave of Covid-19 that is causing a lot of fatalities in their countries. It is possible to return to return to normalcy and that things can get a lot better is the message that the reopening of Disneyland has sent all around the world, and sometimes such small glimmers of hope can go a long way to help people who are fighting for their lives at the moment.

Reports suggest that at the moment around 50% of the counties population has received their first dose of vaccination and that more than 30% are fully vaccinated. However, even the vaccination drive is facing issues as some people do not wish to be vaccinated and there also have been myths regarding the vaccine that are doing the rounds on the social media, which has started to make the youth reluctant towards taking the vaccine. Dr. Anthoni Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that it is important to take the complete dosage of the vaccine to gain maximum protection against the virus. Experts suggest that around 75-85% of the population need to be fully vaccinated to suppress the spread of the virus and thus eradicate it, but the hesitancy of the youth towards the vaccine might slow down this process. The authorities and medical experts are trying to clear the myths and assure everyone that the vaccine is completely safe and would help the people and the country in the long run. At a time when vaccines are abundant and the state authorities are trying to push more and more vaccines in the market, the hesitancy of the people towards getting vaccinated is surprising as what is happening around the globe regarding the second wave of Covid is visible to everyone, people must be afraid and support the authorities in taking precautionary steps to suppress the virus so that America can be declared Covid free at the earliest.

The CDC have permitted cruise ships to resume sailing in the U.S by midsummer provided that 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are fully vaccinated on the practice trips itself. Delta Airlines have also decided to fill the middle seats in their flights, however the Transportation Security Administration extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains or even buses keep wearing masks. New York and New Orleans are the cities that are hopeful to start the functioning of theatres, markets, gyms, salons, stadiums at 100% capacity from July 1 and in way provide a statement to the world that Covid can be dealt with, and that America is safe again.