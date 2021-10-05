Although COVID-19 is the focus, flu shots are also important, a specialist says. As of now, it is recommended that everyone over 6 months of age is vaccinated against the flu.

An Expert Says The Flu Shot Is Even More Crucial During Pandemics

Depending on your age and other important risk factors, there are many vaccines available. A professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, he specializes in molecular virology and microbiology, as well as pediatrics.

This year’s flu season was extremely mild, probably due to the lack of masking and social exclusion caused by COVID-19. Despite this, this flu season could be quite different since these guidelines have been relaxed. To paraphrase Piedra:

This season, all flu vaccines include four components that protect from seasonal influenza viruses.

Newly immunized children under 9 receive two doses, separated by four weeks.

Since babies under 6 months are not eligible for vaccinations, all household members must get vaccinated to protect babies.

To protect themselves and their fetuses, pregnant women should get immunized at any time. Breastfeeding is another method to help provide protection.

In adults older than 65, a high-dose flu vaccine is advised. Adjuvants promote a stronger immune response.

FluMist is a nasal vaccine for children with egg allergies as well as those who are afraid of shots. FluMist can be used for children from 2 to 49 years old. If you’re unsure about whether it’s right for you, ask your doctor.

A seasonal outbreak should be vaccinated now before it starts, Piedra says. After the vaccine is administered, it works for two weeks before it is fully effective. The full effects of two doses take about six weeks for kids. You should also discuss the need for a comprehensive influenza antiviral strategy with your doctor to get an antiviral prescription as soon as possible if you develop a breakthrough infection. The best results are achieved when antiviral medications are taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms. According to Piedra, flu season, every year is unpredictable, which is why vaccinations are the best way to protect you and your loved ones.

Why is flu vaccination beneficial?

Getting the influenza vaccine (flu) every year has many benefits. Vaccinating yourself and your loved ones for flu and its potentially dangerous complications is the best way to protect yourself. Following are a few benefits of flu vaccination as well as selected scientific studies to support their use.