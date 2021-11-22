As per a scientist’s statement on Thursday, fresh research on the likely origin of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic hints directly to the Huanan seafood market in one of the Chinese cities, Wuhan. The scientist has been involved in the analysis of the pandemic right from the time it started early last year.

New Analysis Of Covid Pandemic Origin Traced To Food Market In Wuhan

The University of Arizona scientist, Michael Worobey has compiled a thorough timeframe of all the recorded cases of SARS-Cov-2 long before it was declared to be the beginning of the current pandemic.

According to his findings, a lot of infected people either worked or lived close to the Huanan seafood market, which is suspected to be the source of the current Covid 19 pandemic.

However, since officials of the Chinese government tried to deflect all the blame and U.S.A President Donald Trump’s administration, followed by the now President Joe Biden’s administration hinted at the likelihood of a virology research lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan as the source, there has been a lack of clarity.

Michael Worobey, who is a specialist in the research of the genetic evolution of viruses claims that he has enough evidence that suggests that the Coronavirus originated in an animal and only started spreading towards the end of 2019.

He has already published various studies explaining the likely origins of this virus. However, he said he would want to cross-check those theories against the people who were actually known to be infected with the virus and so he continued investigating those cases.

And what he happened to find further re-established his theory that the virus had its origins in animals that were sold in the market, which is similar to the previous outbreak of SARS in 2002-2004 that ended up infecting 8000 people before it was halted.

According to Worobey’s article in the journal Science, one of the cases that suggest that the pandemic was not connected to the market is that of a 41-year-old accountant, who fell ill on 8th December 2019 but was detected to be infected with Covid 19 only later in the month, which was confirmed by the hospital records as well as scientific papers.

That would mean a seafood vendor at the Wuhan market, who fell sick on 11th December 2019 is the earliest recorded case.

Another research by the scientist helped him draw out a map of some of the earliest cases of the virus that clustered around the seafood market.

He further added that with more than 100 cases of the virus starting from December with no direct epidemiologic link to the seafood market, but who happened to reside in the direct vicinity of the market is evidence enough that the transmission originated at the market.

He told CNN that all of this information put together strongly suggests that the pandemic originated in the Huanan market and not from another part of Wuhan. It points to the possibility of Covid 19 starting at the Huanan market and then gradually spreading to the nearby neighborhoods.

Even though The World Health Organization has said that their conclusions are not absolute and that it needed further information from the Chinese government to get more clarity, in whatever research they had undertaken on the possible origins of the Coronavirus pandemic so far, they said that the virus has most likely originated from animals.

However, Worobey said that the actual information may never come out as the Chinese government had cleared the entire market of all the animals and disinfected it, which has likely destroyed all vital evidence.