All You Need To Know About Famous American Actor Andrew McCarthy Net Worth, Height, Wife, Career

Andrew Thomas McCarthy is an actor, television director, and travel writer from the United States. He is most known for his roles in the 1980s films St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, Weekend at Bernie’s, and Less Than Zero as a member of the Brat Pack.

Andrew is No. 40 ranked on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Teen Stars of All Time. He is famous for his work as a director on the Emmy Award-winning show Orange Is the New Black.

Early Life of Andrew McCarthy:

McCarthy was born in Westfield, New Jersey, on November 29, 1962, the third of four brothers. His father dealt with stocks and finance and his mother worked for a newspaper.

McCarthy attended Bernards High School and the Pingry School, a preparatory academy, in Bernardsville, New Jersey, when he was a youngster. He made his acting debut at Pingry as the Artful Dodger in Oliver! After graduating from high school, he enrolled in NYU for acting, but he was expelled after two years.

McCarthy entered rehabilitation treatment in 1992 and has been clean ever since. He said in 2004 that he had a significant drinking problem that began when he was 12 years old.

Age, Height, Weight of Andrew McCarthy:

Andrew Thomas McCarthy was born in the United States on November 29, 1962, in Westfield, New Jersey. He is a 59-year-old man. He stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 70 kg.

The Career of Andrew McCarthy:

Andrew McCarthy is a director, a travel writer who has won awards, and an actor. He made his professional debut in Class at the age of 19 and has since starred in dozens of films, including cult classics Weekend.

At Bernie’s and Mannequin and landmark films like Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, and Less Than Zero. BRAT: An ’80s Story (purchase here), his memoir about this period, became a New York Times Bestseller in 2021.

Andrew has directed approximately 100 hours of television, including shows like The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Orange is the New Black, Grace and Frankie, and many more.

Andrew worked as an editor-at-large for National Geographic Traveler magazine for a decade. He’s written for publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, Time, Travel+Leisure, Town & Country, Men’s Journal, Bon Appetit, etc.

The Society of American Travel Writers recognized him as Travel Journalist of the Year. He served as guest editor of the coveted BEST AMERICAN TRAVEL WRITING compilation.

Andrew is the New York Times bestselling author of The Longest Way Home, a travel memoir, and Fly Away a Young Adult fiction.

Net Worth of Andrew McCarthy:

Are you curious about Andrew Mccarthy’s net worth? How much money does he make? It should note that net value and salaries fluctuate over time. Andrew Mccarthy has a $15 million net worth.

Relationship Status of Andrew McCarthy:

McCarthy married Carol Schneider, his undergraduate love, 20 years after they first dated. After drifting away, he explained why he was chasing her down.

For some reason, I ran into someone who said they had seen Carol and her boyfriend and appeared to be entirely happy, and it bugged me for a week. I called her out for coffee, asking if she was actually with this guy.”

Schneider gave birth to a son in 2002, Sam who went on to become an actor as well. In 2005, McCarthy and Schneider divorced. McCarthy married Dolores Rice, an Irish writer, and filmmaker, on August 28, 2011. Willow and Rowan are their two children.