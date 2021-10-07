Golden State Warriors center Andrew Wiggins has said that he felt compelled to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. In March, Wiggins told NBC Sports that he would not be vaccinated if he was compelled to do so by law. In September, he submitted an application for a religious objection, which was rejected by the NBA.

On the other hand, Warrior’s current coach Steve Kerr verified on Sunday whether Wiggins had gotten the vaccination. And, in his first public comment after being vaccinated, this Canadian basketball star said that he felt he had no choice but to do so in order to continue playing for his team.

Andrew Wiggins Being Vaccinated ‘It Was something I felt to do‘

A new Covid-19 policy established by local governments would prevent any unvaccinated player from participating in home games in Nyc and San Francisco, the NBA said in September. The Warriors, including the New York Knicks as well as Brooklyn Nets, were informed of the policy in September.

In addition, despite the fact that 90 percent of the league has been vaccinated, as per there are still just a few holdouts, and it may cost them their jobs in the future.

According to an announcement made by the NBA in September, unvaccinated players who may not comply with local immunization requirements will not be compensated for the games they are absent from.

The NBA pointed out that the need for players to get vaccinated in order to play in indoor arenas in San Francisco was a municipal ordinance enacted by the city itselfWiggins, who got a one-dose J & J injection, said he had no ill will against the team and has no plans to sue them. “They were not the ones who established the regulation. But, I suppose, in order to perform some things, such as a job, you don’t really own your body. That is really what it boils down to. If you want to be a productive member of society today, I suppose the rules for what goes into your body and how you do have already been established. Hopefully, there are a lot of individuals out there who are stronger than me and who will continue to fight and stand up for what is right in, and who will be successful in their endeavors.”

When questioned about his position on vaccines during the Warriors’ media day last week, the 26-year-old stated he was going to consult with his doctor “Continue to fight for what I think is right but for what I think is good. When it comes to right and wrong, one person’s opinion is not the same as another’s opinion.”Wiggins further said that no one in his immediate family had received a vaccination. “It’s not something that we as a family really believe in,” he explained. “They are aware that I was compelled to do so. It came down to either getting the vaccination or not participating in basketball. I’m 26 years old. I am the mother of two children. I’d want to have more children. I’m attempting to accomplish something that will produce as much money as possible for my children and their children’s children in order to create generational wealth. So, I took a chance, I took a risk, and hopefully, as I previously stated, everything turned out well.”