Angela Lewis: All About Her Net Worth, Age, Birthday, Height, Husband!!!

In the United States, Angela Lewis is a worthy performer. Her performance as Aunt Louie in Snowfall, an American crime dramatization TV series, has particularly impressed her fans.

We’ve been told that she graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English and history. During her time in college, she was able to secure a number of scholarships to help cover the costs of her education.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in acting from the University of Oregon. Due to her parents’ encouragement, she was able to participate in numerous choruses and play the saxophone in various settings. Along with these other styles, she studied West African dance as well as ballet, tap, and jazz.

A combination of her performances makes her an excellent entertainer. For her own artistic development, she enrolled in the high school’s Readers Theater and the Performing Arts Guild.

She got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing in small roles in a variety of television shows and films. Since she worked so hard on Snowball for F.X., she’s landed a role as Aunt Louie!

Many other series have featured her, including The Last Ship, Ordained, and many more. Besides Code Black, Lewis has appeared in a few other movies.

Among the top five appearances, she made in 2014. Apart from that, she has appeared on Law and Order. I believe she’ll be a household name within the next few years.

Angela Lewis’s Net Worth

During the period of 2019-2020, her net worth has grown significantly. As a matter of fact, how much money does she have at the age of 34? Sources say her worth is around $500,000. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, she makes the bulk of her money from other sources.

Date Of Birth July 14th, 1988 Birth Place Los Angeles, California Zodiac Sign Capricorn Net Worth $500,000 Height, Weight 5 feet 6 inches, 58.5 kg Profession Actress

Age And Height Of Angela Lewis

Angela Lewis was born on July 14th, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. 2022 will see her turn 33 years old.

It is Capricorn’s sign. Her solitary, introspective, and empathetic nature is perfectly in line with her horoscope sign.

The five-foot-six-inch-tall actress is lovely to look at. When it comes to her weight, she stands at 58.5 kilograms (138 pounds).

Because of her dedication to regular workouts and the gym, Angela has been able to maintain her stunning physique. Her diet is also healthy, with plenty of vegetables and lean protein.

Angela Lewis’s Family

Angela was born in Detroit, Michigan, into an African-American family, making her a naturalized citizen of the United States with African ancestry. They have a strong relationship with Angela’s parents and other family members. The only thing we know about her family is that she doesn’t appear to have any siblings.