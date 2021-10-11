According to the postcard, attending Vax-Con ’21, which was advertised on a colorful postcard with pictures of needles, will provide attendees with “the unfiltered truth” about COVID-19 vaccinations.

It was a sold-out conference that attracted people from all over the nation. Still, it was a sea of disinformation and conspiracies about vaccines as well as the pandemic that greeted them when they arrived at the Wisconsin Dells resort.

Anti-Vaccine Chiropractors Are Becoming A More Powerful Force

Among those who spoke were the anti-vaccine activist who starred in the 2020 film “Pandemic,” which was responsible for bringing bogus COVID-19 tales to the public’s attention.

One false allegation after another was addressed in detail in each session, including the risks of wearing masks and getting vaccinations.

A group that has emerged as a significant source of vaccination disinformation throughout the epidemic, chiropractors, planned and sponsored the conference held in Las Vegas. According to the Surgeon General, “misinformation has emerged as an urgent danger to public health.

” An investigation even By Associated Press revealed that a loud and influential group of chiropractors has already been profiting on the flu epidemic by spreading fear and distrust in vaccinations.” According to the Associated Press, they have promoted their supplements as vaccine alternatives, written doctor’s notes to allow patients to opt-out of mask and immunization requirements, donated large amounts of money to anti-vaccine organizations, and sold anti-vaccine advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The Super PAC that organized the anti-vaccine, pro-Donald Trump protest outside the United States Capitol on January 6 received thousands of dollars from one chiropractor.

They have also been a driving factor behind anti-vaccine rallies such as the one in Wisconsin, which attracted hundreds of chiropractors from around the country who paid upwards of $299 to participate in the event. According to the Associated Press, chiropractors are permitted to obtain continuing education credits in order to retain their licenses in at least ten states. A growing number of chiropractors have joined forces with the anti-vaccine movement, using their public profile and appearance of medical competence to weaken the nation’s response to a COVID-19 epidemic that has claimed the lives of more than 700,000 people.

“They have earned the confidence of the public. It’s because people have faith in their authority. Still, it’s also because they believe they’re a good alternative to Conventional Treatment,” said Erica DeWald of Vax Your Family, an organization that monitors leaders in the generally pro movement. “In certain cases, mainstream medicine may send patients to a chiropractor without realizing that they may be subjected to false information.” You go to the doctor because of your backaches, and then you decide that you don’t want your children to get vaccinated.” The majority of whom support vaccinations; chiropractic doctors are a vociferous minority among the nation’s 70,000 chiropractors, who are a tiny but vocal minority among the nation’s 70,000 chiropractors. Chiropractors have assisted in the organization of vaccination clinics and have been allowed to administer COVID-19 injections in certain areas.