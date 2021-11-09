An over-the-counter medication for COVID 19! Both Merck and Pfizer created great excitement when they announced an antiviral pill

Anti-viral Pill For COVID 19 Is Not A Remedy, But A Powerful Tool

Pfizer said that it will sell its pill with the brand name Paxlovid if it gets authorization. The company said that its pill prevents hospitalization and death up to 89%. There is only one condition. The patient should have it within three days of the start of the symptoms. Merck, in the meanwhile, announced that its capsule named molnupiravir reduces the likelihood of hospitalization up to 50%. Both of them are not cures for COVID 19. Furthermore, their work is not like that of antibiotics that destroy bacteria. But according to doctors, these easy-to-consume pills can do wonders in the treatment of COVID 19. They work in the same way as monoclonal antibodies, the infused antiviral remdesivir and immune system modulators. They, however, reduce the rates of death to a great extent. According to an expert, it is like almost a pig punch. Vaccines prevent diseases. Antiviral pills treat mild symptoms of the infection. Both do a good job in minimizing COVID 19-related deaths in the country. He also said that no one pill is a replacement of the other. Two treatments with great potential add up to the optimism of health professionals in general. It implies that they have more tools to tame this virus. They reduce the danger of this infection.

Today, if a patient gets infected with COVID 19, the person will receive an instant treatment with monoclonal antibodies. An expert has to take care of the treatment. If it fails to work and the patient gets hospitalized, there exists no single solution. The person may receive infusions of the antiviral remdesivir. This reduces the number of days a person remains infected, but does not reduce the likelihood of death.

A hospitalized patient may even get blood-thinning medication. These minimize the likelihood of blood clots that often result in an early death. Some may receive treatments to modulate the immune system to minimize inflammation. There exists no exclusive pill to destroy the virus.

The pills, the two companies claim, do this. They stop the replication of the virus at different phases.

Not much is revealed about the two antiviral pills. Merck has requested emergency use authorization for its molnupiravir capsule from FDA. Pfizer said that it will do that at the earliest.

What we know is what the two companies revealed through a news release. Pfizer said that its researchers gave the trial participants the pill within 3-5 days after the onset of COVID 19 symptoms. These are volunteers who decided to participate in the trial because they were at high risk of hospitalization or death from the infection. This implies that they were under constant medical supervision.

Merck said that it gave its pills to its trial participants after five days of the start of the symptoms of the infection.

Health professionals, however, observe that they are yet to see the safety data. They are also not updated with regard to the side effects. They would want to know if the treatment will cause damage to kidneys or the bone marrow. They would also request more information on how the pill works. And then there comes the issue with regard to pregnant women.

The FDA would ask the companies to furnish answers to all these questions. It indicates that the pills are not going to be available soon. There is no pressure on the agency to authorize anything fast. There are three powerful vaccines available at present.

Even then, America and the entire world are eagerly waiting for an antiviral pill that is safe and effective.