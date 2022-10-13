Are You On A Vegan Diet? Then You Should Take These Vitamins And Supplements

Vegan is a very strict diet in which animal proteins are completely ruled out from the daily schedule. It is a complex form of diet pattern with a lot of limitations and restrictions.

The most common question is the availability of essential nutrients and vitamins that must be consumed in this diet.

The List Of The Essential Vitamins And Supplements

Since the number of food items consumed is limited, extracting a balanced proportion of the nutrients and Minerals becomes difficult.

A recent American Institute of Nutrition study has provided a list of essential vitamins and minerals that would help provide an adequate supply of essentials.

The list of the essential vitamins and supplements to be administered to a human being on a vegan diet has been given in the following way.

Vitamin B 12

Vitamin B12 is found in organic mushrooms and protein-rich diets such as spirulina. The most compromised vitamin during the vegan diet is vitamin B12. The incidence of the deficiency can make the body weak and even compromise the immunity of the body to fight infections and diseases. Adequate consumption of vitamin B12 protects the metabolism and helps form red blood cells in the body. It then helps in the transportation of oxygen to different body organs.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is found in different animal proteins, strictly prohibited in a vegan diet. Vitamin D helps retain calcium inside the body, boosts memory, and provides muscle strength. It is specifically useful for expecting and lactating mothers. This is available through different types of supplements which also includes sunlight. A deficiency of vitamin D can retard the growth of the growing children. Vitamin D also plays an important role in increasing the body’s energy levels.

Omega 3

Omega 3 is also the kind of fatty acid that a body requires in a definite proportion. It is found in animal proteins such as fish and chicken. Both of them are prohibited from the vegan diet. But the consumption of fatty acids is essential for developing the brain and maintaining eyesight. It also reduces the risk of inflammation and breast cancer.

Omega 3 can be consumed with the help of different supplements containing fatty fish and fish oil. Some vegetables also include Omega 3 in adequate proportions. That is why the same must be included in the diet.

Calcium

This is one of the most essential minerals inside the body that helps to build bones. It is only because of calcium that the nervous system and the help of the heart can be maintained in a good state of health. But what matters is understanding that calcium is found in many animal-based proteins.

That is why it is advisable to choose those sources of plant-based calcium that can be consumed in the vegan diet. Calcium is found in mustard seeds and turnips, including Broccoli and tofu. A person can easily get an adequate quantity of calcium with the help of these food items.

Zinc

Zinc helps boost the body’s metabolism and immunity to fight tough diseases. Adequate consumption of zinc is important during the vegan diet. This amount can be procured from different plants and grains. These include legumes and sprouts.

Conclusion

It can be concluded that this is one of the most effective and essential we that helps to provide an adequate supply of essential minerals to the human body. It is only with the help of these minerals that a body can sustain the challenges and also recover from various diseases despite being on a vegan diet. The inclusion of these minerals and vitamins must be started as early as possible.

