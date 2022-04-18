Aretha Franklin’s Net Worth, Career, Relationship, Early Life, Death 

Aretha Louise was an American singer, composer, and pianist known for her work in gospel music. Franklin is one of the most successful musicians globally, having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

All You Need To Know About Aretha Franklin’s Career, Net Worth

While still a small girl, Franklin began singing gospel at her father’s church in Detroit, Michigan, New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father was the minister.

For Columbia Records, she began her music career at 18. Franklin’s career didn’t take off until she signed with Atlantic Records in 1966, and she quickly became a household name.

Aretha Franklin:

Have you ever heard of Aretha Franklin? She was an American singer who rose to prominence during the 1960s golden age of soul music; she was born Aretha Louise Franklin on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, and died in Detroit on August 16, 2018.

Her mother, Barbara, a gospel singer and pianist, influenced Franklin early on. She was a talented singer, and several of his sermons were recorded for Chess Records.

When Franklin was six, her parents divorced, and she moved in with her father in Detroit.

Quick Facts:

She sang at Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

More than 40 Grammy nods and 18 awards, including 10 for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

On October 8, 2014, Franklin became the first female to reach the milestone of 100 Billboard Hot R&B Songs with “Rolling in the Deep (The Aretha Version).”

Franklin held the mark before Nicki Minaj broke Franklin’s record for most Billboard Top 100 appearances by a female artist.

Franklin, Robert Conquest, and Alan Greenspan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bush in November 2005.

Net Worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, when Aretha Franklin died on Thursday at the age of 76, she left behind an estimated worth of $80 million.

How much does Aretha Franklin earn?

There are estimates that by the year 2022, she will have a net worth of more than $90 million.

Early Life:

Barbara (née Sniggers Franklin) Franklin was a soprano and a pianist in the Franklin family’s musical theater show. She grew up in a six-person household in Memphis, Tennessee, at 406 Lucy Avenue, where she was born.

Franklin’s parents had four children when they were married, plus they had extra children from past relationships, so they always had a slew of playmates to keep them occupied.

When Franklin was just three years old, her family moved from Philadelphia to Buffalo, New York, before settling in Detroit, Michigan.

Franklin’s parents split in 1948 because of her father’s frequent indiscretions, which led to a rocky marriage for Franklin. When all was said and done, she died of a heart attack in 1952, leaving no survivors. When Franklin dropped out of Detroit’s Northern High School, she was a sophomore.

Date Of Birth March 25, 1942 Gender Female Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Weight 79 Kg Profession Singer, Songwriter

and Pianist Net Worth $80 million

Career:

At the age of twelve, Franklin’s father took over management of her career after she began singing in his church at the age of six. As a result of his “gospel caravan” trips, which took her to churches across the country, she signed her first record deal with J.V.B. Records.

Her debut song, “Never Grow Old,” was published in 1956 by J.V.B. Records, and her debut album, “Spirituals,” was released the following year by the same label (1956).

During this time, she continued to sing gospel music, spending her summers in Chicago on the gospel circuit. She continued to do so. On the other hand, the young Franklin opted for a career in pop music as a singer-songwriter after turning the age of 18.

Wife and Children:

Ted White was Aretha Franklin’s manager from 1961 to 1969, when she married him at 19. Glynn Turman, an actor, is Aretha Franklin’s second husband.

Actor Glynn Turman is the second husband of Aretha Franklin. After the birth of her first child, Clarence Franklin, named after Aretha’s late father, American Baptist minister CL Franklin, at the tender age of 12, she fell pregnant again at the age of 16.

According to biographer David Ritz, Donald Burke, a student at her alma mater, was supposed to be Clarence’s father.

In one of her handwritten wills, discovered in 2019, Clarence’s father was Edward Jordan, with whom she had a son Edward in 1957.