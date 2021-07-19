It is looking next to impossible to curb the rise of new coronavirus cases in the country. Officials say that this is fueled by the unvaccinated people who are trapped in the COVID-19 misinformation spread by social media platforms. The data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a steady fall in vaccination since last May. In early 2021, there was a high demand for vaccines, when today, the supply of vaccines surmounts the demand.

Arkansas Leading The Majority Of Positive Covid-19 Cases In The Country; Unvaccinated People To Cause A Pandemic

Spencer Cox, who is a Republican openly called out the devastation caused by the vaccine misinformation, spread by none other than political figures. He talked about the hypocrisy of such political heads who took the vaccine themselves but are telling people not to. He called out of their ridiculousness and said it is killing their own supporters.

The US has until now seen over more than 34 million positively tested coronavirus cases and more than 608,800 deaths. This data was analyzed and given by Johns Hopkins University. Since the availability of vaccines in the country, only 48.4% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Arkansas is leading the country in the highest number of cases. It is gradually becoming a guinea pig to understand how low vaccination rates can lead to the spreading of the virus. The data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 35% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated. The number of severe cases is quite negligible in the people who took the vaccine.

Arkansas was a quite badly hit state during the pandemic. In March and April 2020, was one among the seven states to not issue a stay-at-home order for the activities that were not essential.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas are asking their people to wear masks indoors. According to a statement given on Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District is asking people to mask up in indoor places like casinos, irrespective of their vaccination status or coronavirus-free status.

Los Angeles County has announced that it’d put back the policy of indoor masking. More and more counties are following this policy.

When situations like this take place, it becomes important to vaccinate people. Studies show that the second shot of vaccines proves to be far more beneficial than just one shot. A Standard researcher co-authored a study on the working system of mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna. It was published on July 12. He places far more importance on the second dose of vaccine.

Just a few days ago, President Joe Biden was asked if he had a message for the social media platforms like Facebook, which play an active role in spreading misinformation about vaccines, he said that they’re responsible for killing people.

In the most recent span of seven days, the country has seen 19 more cases than the week earlier. The country is slowly entering the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic. The spike in cases is about 70% compared to the week ahead, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was studied that even though the cases were rising in the whole country, the states where the vaccination rate was low were majorly hit. The CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave a statement saying this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Just in the last week, the number of cases, requirements for hospital beds, and fatalities have increased, paving the way for a deadly pandemic to hit the country once again.

The COVID-19 response coordinator of the White House Jeff Zients stated that cases will further continue to increase and the areas of unvaccinated people will be severely affected. He further advised the unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.\

Read Also: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews