Infection rates and hospitalizations are decreasing in the United States, making the overall picture of Covid-19 in the country a bit better. However, many areas are still dealing with many cases and limited healthcare resources, which is causing concern.

One doctor from Michigan said that he had read about the development of Covid-19 but that he had found it challenging to feel relieved since his hospital was still overburdened with patients.

As Covid-19 Infections Are Decreasing At The National Level

In one instance, “I had just finished a couple of shifts in a row where I had six or seven people who sit in the emergency room, waiting for beds at other health facilities that didn’t exist, waiting for ambulances that were six or seven hours away from being able to transport them to those other hospitals,” Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency department physician in West Michigan, explained.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States, with more than 56 percent of people wholly vaccinated, the number of individuals receiving their first vaccinations is lagging behind the number of people receiving booster vaccinations, according to the CDC (CDC). More than 52 percent of Michigan citizens have received their complete vaccinations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7 million vaccinated Americans have already gotten a booster dosage. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a daily average of 434,787 individuals get a booster injection, while 288,445 people begin their vaccination series, and 295,967 people are completely vaccinated. Moreover, although data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) indicates that Michigan is one of 5 states that saw at least a 10% increase in coronavirus infection over the previous week compared to the week before, the number of new Covid-19 cases on a national level has been declining.

In the seven days ending Friday, the United States recorded an average of 95,917 new cases per day, a staggering 44 percent decrease from the high average of the Delta-driven surge achieved in mid-September, according to JHU statistics. According to the United States Department of Health & Human Services, the number of individuals battling the virus in hospitals nationwide was 67,321 since about Friday, a 35 percent decrease from the previous month’s figure. On the other hand, at Davidson’s overcrowded hospital throughout western Michigan, he is witnessing Covid-19 patients in their 50s who have not been vaccinated and are being put on ventilators, typically for at least one month, undergoing invasive procedures operations to remain alive.

According to him, some Covid-19 survivors, even after they have recovered physically, may develop post-traumatic traumatic stress or PTSD due to their time spent in the intensive care unit. According to research released in February 2021, 30 percent of Covid-19 survivors had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is a psychiatric disease that often develops after someone experiences a life-threatening event. Davidson stressed that people must realize that “not dying from Covid is a wonderful thing, but it is not the only measure we should be considering.”