Ashley Greene, The Twilight Actress, Is Expecting Her First Child With Her Husband Paul Khoury!!!

Ashley Greene is a Florida native and successful Hollywood actress. She is best known for her role in “Twilight,” which has made her a household name. Greene wanted to be a model, but she was too short. After taking a commercial acting class, she became more interested in acting. An infant sibling exists for Greene.

Twilight Actress Ashley Greene And Her Husband Paul Khoury Is Expecting Their First Baby!!!

Khoury, 33, proposed to the actress in December 2016 after nearly three years of dating. On a romantic getaway to New Zealand, the Australian man proposed to his girlfriend and boyfriend.

The couple got married in July of last year in California, and only now have they made an announcement. In an interview with Brides, the 35-year-old Florida native said she “danced the night away” in her wedding gown, which she described as a “masterpiece.”

What’s Going On In Ashley Greene’s Personal Life?

The Khoury coven is about to gain a new member. Is Ashley Greene Khoury expecting a baby?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Twilight star’s agency confirmed that she and her husband Paul Khoury are expecting their first child.

Her husband Paul Khoury posted three black and white photos of the couple cuddling their ultrasound on Instagram on March 25th, 2022.

With the caption “I promise to make you happy for as long as we live,” he uploaded the video to YouTube as well. You’ve exceeded my expectations in ways I never thought possible. We are embarking on a new journey together, and I am ecstatic! She’s going to be my wife for the rest of my life.

There will be chemistry between my husband and me. For our parents’ sakes, we’re at the point where they’re both hinting and saying things like “Okay, we’re ready. After a couple of years of marriage, “she said.

Exactly one month before announcing their pregnancy, Khoury thanked his wife on social media for her birthday on February 21.

This is a recreation of their first date, which took place in Pasadena, California when they were still keeping their relationship a secret from the rest of the world. When I first saw this face, I had no idea it would make me so happy for the rest of my life! @ashleygreene, you are the love of my life. You’re one year old today, so happy birthday, sweetie!”

In the comments section, other celebrities and friends quickly expressed their support for the couple.

Last night, I was yelling! I’m overjoyed for you two. Eiza Gonzalez, star of I Care a Lot, wrote, “I love you, girl.”

In a message to Blue Crush star Kate Bosworth, she wrote, “Ahhhhhh, so excited for you!!!!!”

A white gown by LA-based designer Katie May and pearl drop earrings were the actress’s wedding attire. Afterward, Windi Williams-white Stern was seen in a transparent outfit with floral embellishments. Actor Josh Duhamel from Unsolved, actor Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad, actress Barbie Blank, and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson from the Olympics were all in attendance.

