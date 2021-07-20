The number of summer camps is set to increase this year, so parents with kids who suffer from asthma and allergies must choose safe camps. Camps and staff now have guidelines on how to guard against COVID-19, but camps still need to plan for the case of a camper coming down with an allergy or flare-up, said Dr. Luz Fonacier, president of ACAAI (American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology).

Asthma And Allergy Sufferers, Summer Camp Can Be Risky

Due to the lack of a vaccine against COVID among campers, the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that camps use masks, have sufficient sanitizing supplies, and practice social distance. All camp employees need to receive the COVID shot even if they have already received it.

The dermatologist recommended that asthmatics and allergy sufferers have a checkup before attending summer camp. You should also confirm that medication prescriptions are current, symptoms are under control, and medication dosages haven’t changed over the school year. Your child’s allergist can provide you with advice about how to communicate with camp staff about triggers, medications, and specific treatments and can also create a personalized treatment plan for you to share.

Before camp starts, make sure you let the camp personnel know about any food allergies your child might have. Tell medical and counseling staff about the foods that will trigger your child’s allergy, and inquire how cross-contamination is handled.

Also, you should advise other campers about your child’s food allergy. This can alleviate the anxiety of having an allergic reaction if it does occur. Make sure your child has a working epinephrine auto-injector and that a backup is available at all times. It is probably too late now to consider an overnight camp for children with asthma and allergies, but Fonacier suggested that you might want to consider it for next summer. Camps at which this kind of treatment is provided have staff that is trained in administering epinephrine and addressing allergies and asthma.

More About Asthma

The problem of asthma affects more than 25 million people in the US, a majority of whom suffer from allergic asthma. All forms of asthma, whether allergic or non-allergic, display similar symptoms.

You develop asthma symptoms when you are exposed to allergens. Your immune system perceives allergens as harmful, which causes an allergic reaction. When your immune system responds to an infection, it releases immunoglobulin E (also known as IgE). If you have too much IgE in your body, your lungs can become inflamed (swollen). You may find it harder to breathe and have an asthma attack as a result.

Avoiding your allergic asthma triggers is essential to improving your condition. The following allergens are common in our environment and should be avoided:

Pets

An allergen is a substance that is found in pet urine, feces, saliva, hair, or dander (skin flakes). The chances of getting exposed to animal allergens do not necessarily need to be present in your home or when you visit pet-friendly places. Even where there are no animals, animal allergens can be detected. The allergens may have been brought into the place by people who own or have been around animals.

Dust Mites

It would be impossible for the naked eye to see these spider-like creatures. Human skin flakes are their food source. As well as their body parts, dust mites also produce feces that trigger allergies. Fabric, bedcovers, cushions, pillows, stuffed toys, upholstered furniture, mattresses, carpets, and other items contain them.

Pollen

In addition to pollen from trees and grasses, it can also come from weeds and weed seeds. The particles can linger in your home and air ducts throughout the year, even though their peak levels occur at different times of the year.

Mold

Moisture provides an ideal environment for mold to grow. Outside, molds can live in soil, leaves, wood, and everything else left by plants. You can find them both indoors and outside. You will find them in damp basements, near leaky faucets or pipes, or in shower stalls and bathtubs. Microspores, which are similar to seeds, are used by molds to reproduce. Airborne spores are easily spread by these organisms.

Cockroaches

From tropical regions to the coldest corners of the world, these insects thrive all over the globe. According to studies, cockroaches are common in urban homes. There is no evidence to support that these insects are allergic to their saliva, feces, and body parts.

