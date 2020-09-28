At Delaware, Lauren Witzke pointed a gun at protesters

A man appeared to point a gun against a group who were protesting, and it was a Lauren Witzke campaign event. Now, the Delaware State Police have considered the incident, and the investigation is going on Thursday. The incident results in a quick denouncement from Witzke. Chris Coons, the Republican challenging Sen., denounced his US Senate, and he did it through Facebook.

The post reads, “I have already seen the video of the supporter brandishing a firearm. In the video, he was aiming it in the direction Democrats protesters who were present across the street in our rally yesterday. Even though there is Democrat violence present out there, there is no need to add something by Republicans.” He said, “The firearms can be used when there is a situation to defend property and life. I am denouncing the behavior, and at this moment, I am supporting law enforcement. They will work, investigate, and resolve the situation.”

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon, and it was captured on camera, and it was in the surroundings of the Delaware Republican Party Headquarters. A state police spokesman, Col. Jason Hatchell, said, “The video shows an alleged incident where a man is pointing a gun. It was during the political event that took place on Lancaster Pike. Currently, it is an ongoing and active investigation.” Hatchell said “There were state police troopers present a block away,and they were monitoring the rally. In the incident, when the troopers noticed him pointing the gun at others, they responded. They tried to catch the suspect, but he fled the area.”

There was some other video provided to The News Journal/Delaware Online. The video shows two women complaining to state police regarding the incident and the officer responding to them, “Yes, we are watching everything.” But one of the women was continuously pressing and asking why police couldn’t respond and intervene. The officer replied, “We have eyes on the incident.” It was Kristina Kelly who was behind organizing the protest against Witzke. She said, “Along with her, some others also concerned regarding what they saw and felt when police didn’t intervene, and they showed inaction.”

Kelly said, “I have never encountered violence throughout my life, especially there was no situation where guns are pointing at me just for voicing my opinion. Even children and babies were part of the protest.” She said, “When he was pointing a gun at us, we had Delaware State Police beside us. I expected them to e unbiased and non-partisan. They were watching the incident, and they were inaction and did nothing. They were standing and didn’t even move a bit from their hangout spot.” “Defend Lauren Rally.”Witzke posted and thanked his supporters on Facebook on Thursday.

He said through his post, “Today, Delaware Conservatives successfully stood against the radical left. I felt we won this round and thanks to all volunteer security who worked towards keeping us safe.” Among all this is the recent Delaware political where police were expected to get involved. At the beginning of this month, a group of people with six children were egged when they were attending a Donald Trump rally. It was on Kirkwood Highway, and now, police are in search of three men who were in the SUV. Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow, both 21 and Wilmington, were later charged with hate crimes since they confronted Trump supporters. They faced a young boy and others present outside the Democratic National Convention previous month.

Some women were also indicted for second-degree robbery charges and second-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted third-degree assault, and offensive felony and touching hate crimes. Delaware Politics is in bad condition. Earlier, six people, including few children, were egged when they were attending a Republican rally on Sunday, and it was confirmed on Tuesday by Delaware State Police. The incident took place in the afternoon near Crossroads Restaurant at 4579 Kirkwood Highway. Police said, “There were three men, and they drove SUV. They started throwing raw eggs at people who were standing and attending a pro-Donald Trump rally. In the rally,Republican Senate candidate, Lauren Witzke, was present.”

A state police spokesman, Cpl. Jason Hatchell said “Later, they described the suspects as males of 20-25 years year old and operating an SUV. At this time, we don’t have any other information for identification.” Victims listed were three adults age 70, 44, 41, and three children age 5, 10, and 7. They were standing near the concrete wall, which was adjacent to westbound Kirkwood Highway. Raw eggs hit them from people inside SUV. Witzke later claimed in his tweet, and he didn’t offer any evidence, “hateful leftists.” Police are yet to get some identifying information. Later they announced that anyone who knows about or came up with some identity of those three men should contact Troop 6, and they can call (302) 834-2620. They get also provide information by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers (800) TIP-3333. If they want to use the internet, then they can offer it at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

