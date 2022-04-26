August Alsina’s Net Worth, Biography, Age, Relationship, Wife, Height!!!

August Alsina is a well-known singer and songwriter in the United States. With Trinidad James, he co-wrote the song “I Luv This,” which made him famous. He has released two albums: Testimony (2014) and This Thing Called Life (2017) (2015). (2015). He’s now a member of the Def Jam Recordings family.

Everything About August Alsina: Her Net Worth, Biography, Age, Relationship, Wife, Height!!!

August Anthony Alsina Jr. was born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans. When he was 13, he and his mother, Sheila, traveled to Houston, Texas, to visit his grandmother. After Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, the company decided to relocate. He is 5 feet tall in height and 76 kg in weight.

Alsina’s childhood was not without its share of hardships. At one time, he was living on the streets and had dropped out of high school. A shooting that claimed the life of Melvin, his brother, occurred in 2010. The loss was a wake-up call. He relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018.

August Alsina’s Relatives And Family

August Alsina tried to go to school in New Orleans, but the problems in his family made it difficult for him to do so. After being homeless at the age of 16, he and his brother began drug dealing to make ends meet.

Melvin Labranche III, Travis Labranche, Netia La’Branch, Jamal Labranche, and Chandra are August Alsina’s five siblings. According to sources, his sister Chandra passed away on December 26th, 2018. When Melvin III was shot and killed in 2010, his younger brother, Melvin IV, was taken into custody. He currently resides in the United States with his family.

Many notable musicians and models have used August Alsina’s name. August started dating Analicia Chaves, a well-known fashion model, in 2014, and the two parted up after a few months of dating. After that, Nicki Minaj’s name got associated with him romantically. Together, they’ve performed in several concerts.

Career Of August Alsina

He began his musical career at the age of 14 by singing and uploading songs to YouTube. Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on their new home in Texas, where they’ve lived since 2005.

His ingenuity and inventiveness were unaffected by his stint as a drug trafficker after being forced to live on the streets due to personal circumstances. After his brother died unexpectedly, Alsina moved to Atlanta. When he realized he couldn’t continue, he decided to devote more time to singing.

August Alsina’s Net Worth

A self-employed person, he is one of those who have earned a name for themselves by hard work and great skill Astonishingly, the young man has already delivered a number of things, and he is still hoping for more. He’s had a lot of success with a few of his tracks.

Such a feat has long been sought after by people of his generation. As of 2022, the projected worth of these songs is $5 million, despite the fact that few people are aware of them.

Success stories in the music industry, particularly in R&B and hip-hop, abound with tales of rags-to-riches transformation. However, August Alsina’s meteoric ascension may diminish the significance of other people’s accomplishments.

Even at the tender age of 21, the R&B artist had already seen the darkest aspects of life, including the loss of siblings, being houseless, and having no one to lean on. In spite of these hurdles, he was able to become one of the most popular singers of this generation.